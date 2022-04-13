When They See Us: an HBCU campaign that is uniting a community

By Daphne Monix Higgins,

Contributing Writer,

An HBCU is defined by the Department of Education as “any historically black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans, and that is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary [of Education] to be a reliable authority as to the quality of training offered or is, according to such an agency or association, making reasonable progress toward accreditation.”

Although this official title was created by the Higher Education Act of 1965, HBCUs have been in existence for more than 180 years, emerging after the Civil War (1961-1965) to offer black Americans a basic right – education.

Since it’s initiation, HBCUs have been a resource for generations of African Americans who may not have had the opportunity to continue their education, enter their chosen professions and/or build on a legacy of success through a nurturing environment; all while being underfunded both federally and within the states that house them.

The Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., understands the importance of properly funding HBCUs while helping them maintain their status of being a beacon to the African-American community by providing a safe place to learn, grow, empower students and encourage a reciprocal action of commitment through donations to an institution(s) whose student body consists primarily of people of color.

Mississippi’s largest chapter of the national sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, is sponsoring the When They See Us: HBCU Campaign, a fundraising venture that is on track to raise its goaled amount of $100,000 by May 31, 2022. The earmarked money will be presented to the state’s five HBCUs with four years or more curriculums: Alcorn State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College.

Chapter members know that the funds collected during this project, which is being spearheaded by the local organization’s Social Action Committee, will make a real difference in the lives of students attending HBCUs in Mississippi.

When They See Us: HBCU Campaign originated January 12, 2022, with a virtual town hall that was viewed on Zoom, Facebook and YouTube simultaneously. Moderated by Shirley Tucker, the Mississippi State Coordinator for Social Action, and a member of the Jackson chapter; spoke with all of the state’s HBCU presidents participating in the program.

During this discussion, some of the dialogue shared included the following statements: Alcorn State University President Dr. Felecia M. Nave commented, “It’s important that when we bring a student in, we meet them where they are and provide them with the services they need. COVID has posed a challenge for recruitment, but HBCUs have had enrollment concerns for some time. Our pool of students across the state of Mississippi is declining, so we do have to think creatively, innovatively and collaboratively, and we’re doing just that.”

Jackson State University President Dr. Thomas Hudson stated, “Students want outcomes. They want to know how their lives will be changed by attending our institutions. We have to do a better job of marketing so that we can keep educational attainment at the forefront by communicating with our young people. We are doing the best we can with what’s available, but we must never undervalue our degrees from an HBCU. We must fight the narrative that our schools ‘aren’t good enough.’ We know that we are good and that we can produce the best.”

Mississippi Valley State University President Dr. Jerryl Briggs shared, “We, at HBCUs, know how to turn .15 into one dollar because we have to do different things to recruit students – deferred maintenance concerns of our institutions can be a challenge and it has been difficult, but we all are determined to be successful.”

Rust College President Dr. Ivy R. Taylor stated that alumni support from the wallet is important. “We’re seeing a new moment where folks who’ve not traditionally given to HBCUs are now discovering them. I would argue that the philanthropic community and corporate support has not been the same for HBCUs as it’s been for other institutions of higher education.” She added that financial support is important from everyone.

Tougaloo College President Dr. Carmen J. Walters said, “All of us have some of the best and brightest faculty on our campuses providing knowledge to our students. It’s often hard to recruit and keep those professors, but because of their commitment to our students, they are providing a service that we really can’t afford without support. Endowments are an important factor and can be the difference in making us successful.”

When They See Us: HBCU Campaign, which will end May 31, 2022, has provided several informational sessions to help educate the public on the importance of HBCUs. Some of those things included marketing materials that identify each school and the campaign, highlighting each institution for a month with fun facts, interviews with various news outlets, and a virtual forum with the student body presidents of Mississippi HBCUs.

At the conclusion of the campaign, the chapter will invite the HBCU presidents to meet at a central location for a check presentation for the individual institutions.

Gwendolyn Handy, the president of the Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter, said, “A campaign of this magnitude gives students, especially first-generation students, an opportunity to be successful and to complete their education. After one year, or sometimes one semester, students find themselves with a lack of funds to continue their education. Speaking from personal experience, being from a small rural town there was inequitable access to resources, a lack of support from the local high school, and the community. I found myself within one year faced with the possibility of having to return home, but through special funding provided by the HBCU I attended, I was able to continue my education and received my degree. The Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter wants to continue the tradition of giving back and helping those students who are financially burdened due to some type of disparity. This campaign truly reminds me of a Bible verse that I’d like to share with the community – Proverbs 11:25: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Donations of any size will help ensure Mississippi HBCUs fiscal stability to thrive and survive on the foundation and purpose of HBCUs. You have the option to select which institution you would like your donation to go to or you may select “General Fund” that will split the total dollar amount between the (5) HBCUs. All donations are tax-deductible. Our fiscal agent for this fundraising campaign is The Foundation for the Mid South, Inc. This an exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code: EIN 72-1151070.

Ways to donate:

•Scan QR Code on all HBCU Campaign marketing materials See Attached document

•Text HBCU to 53555 to select an HBCU of their choice to support

•Visit our Chapter Website: www.jacksonmsalumnae.org

•Visit our Fundraiser Website: https://givebutter.com/WhenTheySeeUs_HBCUs

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. The sorority currently has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, West Africa and the Republic of Korea.