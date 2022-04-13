Part 2: What’s getting in the way of elected black leaders?

By Chris Young ,

Contributing Writer,

Walker

In Part 1 of this three-part series, we laid out the inequity of black-owned business in the City of Jackson and Hinds County being awarded less than five percent of the contracts for goods and services. This happens despite most of our elected officials on the City Council and Board of Supervisors being African-American.

Every day that this dynamic continues, is another day that our black elected officials are hurting rather than helping our community through failing to advance our economic interests. Minimal jobs that truly pay a living wage, coupled with minimal, if any, benefits such as health insurance, continue to deprive our residents of opportunity to provide for their families beyond sheer survival.

Many reasons were put forth in Part 1, they included: not coming together and working together as a unit, lack of sufficient capacity to be competitive, following through by providing a good work product, more affluent companies winning the bidding process, failing to fund disparity studies that would ultimately give African-American companies more leverage, people not seeing the importance of getting along with each other and lack of advocacy.

This week I heard from Leroy G. Walker Jr., a long-time Jackson business magnet. He offered the following counsel: “The mindset has to change on both sides of the economic scale. There are no quick fixes. Fractured is the word that comes up along with negativity and mistrust. Mississippi does not lack good work; Mississippi lacks good people doing good work together. On one side of the scale the minority entity must make sure that they have a solid business plan, a CPA, acceptable credit history, great track record on prior jobs, and capacity to fulfill the task at hand. To that end, the opportunities must be structured in such a way that a small business can participate in the job which is presented. A match pair relationship needs to be formed to make the job a win-win or shared responsibility for this shared project to succeed.”

Vern Gavin, District 4 Supervisor, covered numerous aspects of what prevents African-American contractors from getting a higher share of awards by the County, while also focusing strongly on solutions. He advocates for a comprehensive plan that is accepted by the masses that is functional and beneficial to constituents. In order to achieve this, he stated, “It is essential to have meetings of the Board of Supervisors that are conducted in a cohesive manner toward development of the plan.” He recalled the adage, “we need to keep the main thing the main thing.” He also acknowledged the structural disadvantages faced by African Americans over generations, and that “we have overcome before…we just need to be thorough and methodical.”

He emphasized how easy it is to get sidetracked and lost in meaningless paper and how it is a waste of taxpayer dollars when that happens. He cited the recent Critical Race Theory Legislation (Senate Bill 2113) now signed into law by Governor Reeves. This was done despite opposition from black legislators, community organizations and educators. This legislation doesn’t even provide a definition of what Critical Race Theory is, or how it can apply. This further underscored his point and example of their method of madness to work against the minority population.”

Gavin highlighted the next solution as being the most basic of all – coming together. He mentioned pooling our resources, both talent and finances, to work together as black elected leaders toward African-American advancement in our community. “When we work together developing economic engines in our community through education and training initiatives, and having black businesses awarded contracts here, with local employment that is not from the bedroom communities, each dollar is multiplied by seven,” he stated.

Gavin also reiterated something that Supervisor Credell Calhoun had stated in Part 1 of this series, that Legislation exists right now for minority contractors to receive up to 20% of awards, and so that, in effect, is policy. I asked Gavin if anything precluded him or his colleagues, as a whole, from advocating for black business in the county, and he answered, “Not at all.”

I asked him if he will take the lead on bringing his colleagues together to put on a Community Forum to Promote Black Business, and he stated that “he certainly would,” and looks forward to working collaboratively with local and black business leaders to make that happen.

The 3rd generation African-American owner of Marshall’s Music & Books on Farish Street in Jackson, Maati Jone Primm, see’s things very differently. She said, “Too many people spoil the broth.” She spent years in Chicago and Cook County where she reports that they solved this injustice decades ago and black businesses and contractors are thriving now. She challenges our black elected officials to simply write an enforceable policy that requires all bids to include African-American businesses/contractors, or the bid will not be accepted. The only exception is when a contractor can prove that they cannot find sub-contractors for that particular job, in which case, a waiver could be accepted.

One question I haven’t yet asked, and optimistically, maybe it will be answered in Part 3 next week –Does Jackson/Hinds have any heroes for black business? Where are the champions?

Numerous messages were left for Ward 5 Councilman Hartley, Ward 1 Councilman Foote, District 2 Supervisor Archie and Mayor of Terry Joseph Kendrick Jr., to no avail.

Brief contact was made with District 1 Supervisor Graham, but that was overcome by events. Contact was made with Mayor Lumumba’s communications staff, but nothing materialized by press time. Hopefully these officials will make themselves available to share their perspectives in Part 3 of this series where the focus will be on ways to implement solutions to bring about change.