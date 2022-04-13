A Night of Champions: JSU’s National Alumni Association’s fundraising event a major success

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Jackson State University National Alumni Association (JSUNAA) hosted the 2022 Blue Tie Gala on April 9, 2022. It was held at the Jackson Convention Center on E. Pascagoula Street with more than 900 present.

The JSUNAA Blue Tie Gala is a celebratory event honoring the commitment of alumni and partners who go above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference in the lives of students who are in need of financial support as they matriculate trough their years at Jackson State University. According to an interview by The Mississippi Link with Dr. Earlexia M. Norwood, president of the JSUNAA, it was a smashing success.

Norwood, who resides in Detroit, MI, said that more than two years ago, she had a vision of getting a million dollars into the JSU endowment account and also honor JSU legends that have made an impact throughout the world.

She recalled sitting next to pro football hall of famer Robert Brazile at a homecoming event when she told him that the school known as “Thee I Love” had never raised a million dollars in its’ endowment account and she would love for the association to raise a million dollars. Brazile responded, ”Come on Doc, let’s do it.” He committed to doing so and they did it. He committed to getting Walter Peyton and his wife Connie Peyton involved in helping and others such as coach Brady.

The Mississippi Link asked what would determine the success of such a large goal. And she responded, “Success for me would mean two things; No. 1, getting a million dollars in our endowment account, which we never had, and No. 2, to recognize our JSU legends whose shoulders we stand on.” She added, “I’m happy to say both were accomplished.”

Norwood said 100 honorary chairs throughout the country were asked to raise $10,000, of which 40 met that goal. She stated that Dr. Jelani Zarif of Johns Hopkins Medicine, raisesd $30,000. Norwood said she knew everyone would not raise that amount of money but she was counting on others to over-achieve.

Norwood raised $27,000 but she isn’t done yet. She said, in addition, donors and sponsors help with their fundraising event.

Rev. Dennis Grant, pastor of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Brandon, is an alumni of JSU. He gave the invocation at the event and said he had one word for the success of the gala, “AMAZING.”

Grant said due to the pandemic they had not had the gala for two years and commented that this event was first rate.

He said just being able to fellowship with so many friends brought tears to his eyes. “The Tiger Spirit was high,” he said.

(See photo page 4)