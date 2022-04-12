Migration from South is focus of exhibit now in Mississippi

A new exhibit highlighting migration from the South is open this weekend at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

“A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration” features the works of 12 artists, WAPT-TV reported.

The exhibit, which opened Friday, runs through Sunday. It explores the Great Migration from the South through paintings, sculpture, film and sound. It honors the ancestry of all people of African-American descent, the station reported.

The co-curators, Jessica Bell Brown and Ryan Dennis, began creating the project in 2020, around the start of the pandemic.

“It feels pretty incredible. This is a celebratory moment,” said Brown, associate curator of contemporary art at the Baltimore Museum of Art. “We’re in deep gratitude to each other, to our institution, our directors, and mostly, to the 12 artists who have been on this journey with us.”

The exhibition is first on display in Mississippi before moving on to the Baltimore Museum of Art and then other stops across the nation.

“We often say the migration is an ongoing movement, and this exhibition is ongoing. It does not stop here,” Dennis said.