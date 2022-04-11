Mississippi bakery attempts world record to raise money for veterans, active duty

The Blue Feather bakery and coffee shop in Pearl is attempting to break a world record and make an impact on American soldiers’ lives through their love of baking.

Starting Tuesday, the bakery will be selling tickets to make the largest American flag cake to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Community members and business owners are invited to purchase tickets to help meet the goal of donating at least $125,000 to the nonprofit before the cake’s reveal on July 4.

Two ticket options are available for those wishing to join in on helping the Blue Feather accomplish its goal:

Corporate Sponsorship: A $200 ticket that will display the company’s logo on a 12” by 12” cake. An additional $100 will allow the sponsor to display a sign in the City of Pearl Community Room during the week of the world record.

In Honor/Memory Tickets: A $50 ticket that will allow up to five names and a personal message on a 12”x12” cake.

At the end of the event, each ticket holder will be able to bring home a box of their contributed piece of the 26-foot by 50-foot cake.

For more details or to purchase a ticket, call The Blue Feather bakery at (601) 966-3939.