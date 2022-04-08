Jackson officials head back to court over garbage contract

Leaders in the capital city are still arguing over how to move forward with a garbage contract for the City of Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba has filed another lawsuit against the Jackson City Council which will require a judicial ruling on whether or not the mayor can veto the council’s decision not to approve a contract and to reject the Mayor’s choice of Richard’s Disposal as the city’s trash contractor.

The contract with Richard’s was originally set by the Mayor when he declared a state of emergency in the city. The contract would have lasted for one year beginning on April 1, 2022. However, this was overturned by the city council and the Richard’s Disposal contract was voted down twice.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, came after Lumumba held an emergency council meeting last Friday. The meeting stemmed from Judge Jess Dickinson’s removal of a footnote giving the Mayor authority to veto the item.

According to WAPT the Mayor said the latest filing was to ask for clarification on last week’s ruling.

Mayor Lumumba says Waste Management still holds the garbage disposal contract for the city, but Richard’s Disposal has been picking up trash since April 1. However, many residents have taken to social media sites complaining that they have yet to receive trash pick-up, some for more than 4 days.

Lumumba said this was due to unexpected closures at the Waste Management transfer station.

The debate over who will pick up Jackson’s garbage has been going on since Waste Management’s contract expired last year. Since then, Mayor Lumumba has presented other companies with varying trash collection options, including Richard’s Disposal.

One option was Houston-based company, FCC, who offered a once-a-week pick up with a requirement for 90-gallon trash cans to be used by city residents. These trash cans would not have been covered by city funds, but instead by fees due from residents.

Due to the nature of the case, no Hinds County Judge would hear the suit which led the Mississippi Supreme Court to hand it over to retired Justice Dickinson to act as Chancellor in this case.

