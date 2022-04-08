“Building on the Foundation of Love, Hope and Unity” – Church Anniversary and Dedication Service

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Even though attendees of worship service at College Hill Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. Chauncy Jordan, wore masks on Sunday, one could sense the abundance of smiling faces underneath the masks of nearly 400, many of whom had attended virtual services each Sunday.

It was a historic day as the church, not only celebrating 115 years of being in existence, but was also dedicating it’s new sanctuary that was completed in 2020 under the leadership of former pastor Michael T. Williams. Because of the pandemic, the dedication did not take place until Sunday. Rev. Dr. Williams, by invitation of Pastor Jordan, served as guest speaker for the occasion.

The College Hill Baptist Church history states it had its humble beginning in 1907, under an oak tree, on the south side of Florence Avenue in Jackson, approximately one hundred yards from its present site. Initially, services were held in Robinson Hall on Rose and Pascagoula Streets under the leadership of Rev. J. W. Hall, who was elected the first pastor. After a few months College Hill was given a gift of land for a church site from Jackson College, now Jackson State University.

Deacon Louis Wright gave historical reflections beginning with what he referred to as a parallel to the ‘Devine will of God.’ He said, “God placed in the heart of the 2nd president of Jackson College, Dr. Luther G. Barrett, that the property from where the church was organized, be given to the church as a site for College Hill Baptist Church.” This gift was approved by the board.

As president of the trustee board, Wright was very much involved in the building of the new sanctuary which began in 2018. He reflected on the many challenges that slowed down the process such as a very rainy fall season. The church and the building committee persevered and, with what seemed to be an unspeakable joy, Wright ended by saying, there is power in your name, God we believe, God we believe – we know hope is never lost, for there is still an empty grave, move the unmovable, break the unbreakable, we’ll see miracles, there is power in your name, God we believe.” Wright was given a standing ovation with thunderous applause.

Pastor Jordan presented the former pastor of College Hill, whom he stated needed no formal introduction. He said, “We have the honor of welcoming back home the immediate past pastor of College Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Jordan received a loud applause when he said, “You don’t want to go to heaven until you have heard the word preached by Dr. Michael William.”

Williams chose as his title” Keep Your Focus on the Foundation.” He developed a very strong message utilizing the chosen theme, “Building on the Foundation of Love, Hope and Unity.”

He told the congregation that they were not in a tournament, but rather, on the same team. He spoke of a quote made by the great philosopher and priest, Martin Luther, who once said, “Where ever God builds the church, the devil builds a chapel.” He said sometimes no matter how good things are going, the devil will come in and cause division in the church.

The dedication ceremony followed the preached word. Pastor Jordan led the Litany of Dedication and Rev. William Wheeler rendered the prayer of dedication. An unveiling of the cornerstone was led by members of the M. W. Stringer Grand Lodge and the ringing of the church bell by Haley Johnson and Kylee Sandifer, members of the children’s ministry.

Closing remarks were made by Audrey B. Wiley, chair of the Anniversary and Dedication Committee. Wiley praised her co-chair Malena Dow and thanked the Executive Ministry and everyone that helped to make everything a success. She thanked the Hostess Ministry, of which she chairs, for their help in assisting to serve full dinners for everyone to take home and encouraged those watching virtually to drive by and pick up their dinner.

At the end of her remarks she said, “Excuse me, but I have to rush out to get my apron on and help serve.”

Other participants included The College Hill Mass Ensemble under the direction of Rev. Andrew Lewis, Minister of Music; scripture by Ethan Franklin, opening prayer by Rev. Calvin Peoples, a welcome by Denise Griffin-Whittington, tithes and offerings led by Tobias Barnes and offertory prayer by Nia Hodges. Brandon Mitchell, guest soloist, sang “’Great is they Faithfulness.”

Pastor Jordan, was asked by The Mississippi Link afterwards, what was going through his mind in that he seemed so excited sitting in the pulpit.

He said, “I was thinking back two years ago when I wondered what would the church be like in the future.”

Pastor Jordan started his leadership as pastor during the pandemic when the church was having virtual services only. He said seeing so many people in the sanctuary and others watching virtually was amazing. “Doing it together was such a wild moment,” he stated. He said the message by Pastor Williams was so relevant and so spot-on in tying into the theme.

Williams said he was so enthusiastic in seeing so many of his former members. When asked how did it feel returning to his former church he said, I was truly, truly excited. It was an anticipatory excitement as I drove on the parking lot of College Hill. I was tremendously touched by the blessed welcome I receive from so many people. They made me feel like I had never left the church.” He continued, “Pastor Jordan could have reached out to anyone across the country but he chose me and I was humbled.”

Williams resides in South, Haven, MS. He is a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Mt. Olive, MS. He serves full-time as executive pastor of discipleship. He said his current church reminds him so much of College Hill. The members are very warm and friendly. “I know now God lead me there,” he said.

See photos of Anniversary/Dedication Sunday on page 16.