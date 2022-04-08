A Holmes County businesswoman recently featured in an ICBA publication – She’s described by family/friends/partners as a phenomenal, steeped in ‘humility.’

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

When it comes to women history or women achievements, Beulah Greer ranks among them all, but you will never know it if she has to tell you.

She will never tell you that on Friday, April 1, she and the non-profit she co-founded was featured with Mark Ouellette, first vice president and director of affordable housing for BankPlus in and about BankPlus on the Independent Community Bankers of America’s (ICBA) website: https://independentbanker.org/2022/04/creative-banking-for-the-communitys-benefit/ The article by Colleen Morrison, a Maryland writer, is titled, “Creative Banking for the Community’s Benefit.” ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.

“I have so enjoyed working on housing effort with Beulah over the last decade,” said Quellette. “Her desire to help her community is inspiring. She doesn’t take “no” for an answer and this attitude has helped to improve the lives of countless families in Mississippi.”

“Mrs. Greer is a phenomenal woman. What she represents is the true meaning of a role model,” said BankPlus Senior Vice President and Community Development Director David Johnson. “She is a great leader and woman of God. She inspires me and encourages me to be the best that I can be.”

Greer will never tell you that she and her husband, Leslie Greer, her high school sweethearts, started a community game room business in Lexington when there was not one prior called Fun City. That game room building has been renovated and expanded to house their founding of the Community Students Learning Center (CSLC), a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization officially started in 2003, where she serves as executive director.

She will never tell you that under the CSLC umbrella, they operated one of the largest, if not the largest, after-school tutorial programs and summer enrichment camps in the county, helping hundreds down through the years. Leslie Greer often tells the staff how they started out selling a popular brand of donuts just to pay their after-school teachers until they could do better.

“Our after-school teachers were dedicated to seeing that children succeed more so than how well they needed to be paid,” Beulah Greer recalls. “Several of them would volunteer their time after leaving their long days of teaching at school, and we and the parents were so grateful.” Unfortunately, the after-school tutorial and summer enrichment have been on a hiatus partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beulah Greer will not tell you that as executive director over the years, CSLC, its board, and participating partners have effectively provided a multiplicity of programs and services for and to the community through successfully implementing more than 10 million dollars in federal grants. These programs help youth and adults with housing repairs, homebuyer education, healthy adolescent relationships and prevention and intervention training and more.

A more recent grant is a $2.5 million SBA Community Navigation Pilot Project as part of the Biden-Harris administration to help small businesses with technical assistance.

She will not tell you of the numerous certifications, awards and accolades that she has earned. She probably won’t tell you that she is a former statewide monitor for the Mississippi State Department of Education, Special Education Services. She will not tell you that she received the October 2013 Outstanding Minority Business Award by the Mississippi Minority Business Association MMBA.

“I was always taught to allow my works to speak for me,” said the Lexington, Miss. native who spent part of her early childhood growing up with relatives in Chicago before returning to Mississippi to be with her siblings.

“We are so very proud of our sister,” said Jeanette Friar. “She goes above and beyond for us and for anybody that she can help. She is just a genuine sweet person.”

Her nieces and nephews concur with her siblings. “Mrs. Greer is a phenomenal woman, said nephew Antwan Clark. “What she represents is the true meaning of ‘role model.’ She is a great leader and inspires and encourages us to be the best that we can be.”

Humble and modest, Greer said, “I’ve just never been one to toot my own horn. “I just want to do God’s will, and when I’m done, I want Him to say, ‘Well done my good and faithful servant.”

A longtime friend, classmate and employee Luebertha Banks said: “I have known Beulah since the fourth grade. She was a shy, quiet, not outspoken person, stayed to herself. She was an A/B student. It would hurt her heart to receive anything less. She always wants to do her best in whatever she does. She cares about people and their welfare and loves to give back to her community.”

Banks is coordinator for the CSLC International Home Instruction for Preschool Youngster’s (HIPPY) program.

Other members of Greer’s staff share similar sentiments. One member said, “She is so humble that she’d rather work downstairs with the staff instead of in her beautifully, decorated executive office upstairs. She is friendly and moves to get things done like the ‘Energizer Bunny.’”

Greer says she never wants anyone to think that she is perfect. “I’m not. Jesus is the only perfect One,” she stressed.

Henry Luckett, one of her project directors, describes her as “focused, goal-oriented, a great administrator who expects the best from her employees, caring and understanding but requires dependability and loyalty, and puts family ahead of work but always looks at the big picture to assure business success.”

“She always tells us how she wants us to succeed because when we do, the organization does,” said Lucretia Holmes, who works with the HIPPY program and the SEED program. “I admire her strength and fortitude.”

Speaking of family, like the woman in Proverbs 31, they call her blessed.

“My “mom is like no other, she has raised me to be the person I am today. She has done so much for me over the years; taught my everything about life and so much more. My mom has always gone out of her way to make sure others were happy before taking care of herself first. I thank her for her kindness, generosity and love shown me over the years,” said her eldest Antonio Greer of Atlanta.

He, his wife Rosalind and their children, Katlyn and Austin, recently visited. “I hated to see them go back home,” said Beulah Greer.

“My grandmother is a phenomenal woman who will travel to the moon and back to accommodate the needs of her family and tp support her loved ones. I commend her for her perseverance through all she has endured, because as we all know, Beulah Mae Friar never stops working. I continuously strive to be half the woman she is, and she should always remember that we love and appreciate her for all she does,” said her oldest granddaughter, Katlyn.

Her brother Austin said, “Granny is smart, kind, thoughtful and gives me anything I want.”

Her son Martez shared this: “She is an excellent mother, a very attentive, caring, loving and sheltering mother. As a businesswoman, she works hard, always caring about her employees. My mother is on the go all day to make sure the business is running right.” Martez’s wife, Brandi, who often volunteers, said, “It doesn’t matter whatever you need. She is there to help.” “Granny always has a smile on her face,” said Cicely, their daughter.

Takila Greer describes her mother as “lovely, kind, a sweetheart, the best momma God could have given me. I am so grateful to God for her. She is the best granny to my little girl, Aaliyah.

Aaliyah, 7, and the youngest grandchild, said her granny is “a nice woman and the thing that I like most about my granny is that she takes me to the store and she plays robox with me.” Aaliyah said she aspires to be the next CSLC administrator.

Leslie Greer often describes his wife as a hardworker as well. “When she has it in her mind to finish a report, she will stay up almost all night to finish it,” he said. He is proud of her and her dedication to the business and most importantly, to the people they serve.

In 1990 Beulah Greer founded Justice Bail Bonding Company, a well sought-after business in Holmes County. At that time there was only one other minority woman-owned bail bonding company in the county.