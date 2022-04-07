Historic U.S. Vice President visits historic Mississippi Delta city – Greenville: ‘a place … full of talent and tenacity of vision,’ says

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

There was no April fooling about the historic event that unfolded Friday, April 1, in the Mississippi Delta City of Greenville.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first black and first female Vice President of the United States graced the city with her presence to promote the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to investing in America’s small businesses and communities.

She was greeted on the tarmac when she landed by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol and by Greenville’s own history-maker, Errick D. Simmons, the first African-American male mayor of the city. Then she was given a motorcade tour through the city with one business stop before speaking later that day at the E.E. Bass Cultural Center, 323 S. Main Street.

At the E.E., Mayor Simmons told the reportedly 120 or more invited guest and members of the media, local, state and national: “Today is a great day for the City of Greenville. It is a great day for the State of Mississippi. It’s a great day for small businesses and their communities. It’s a great day for America.”

It was most certainly a great day for small business owner, Joyce Johnson of Joycee’s Fabric and Sewing Center. Not only did Johnson receive a visit at her shop from Harris but also afforded the opportunity to introduce the history-making vice president on her first visit to Mississippi in that capacity.

“This was a special visit for me because Vice President Harris and I were taught to sew by our mothers and grandmothers,” said Johnson, who has been sewing for 45 years. “Like many small businesses, the COVID-19 small business threatened my livelihood. I had to make serious decisions whether I could keep Joycee’s open. But thanks to the Hope Credit Union and programs like Paycheck Protection Program, I found out that I had options that would allow me to keep my business open and my dream alive.” The crowd burst into applause.

Johnson said she was so honored by Harris’ visit to her sewing center, and also that the visit was “proof” that the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring small business owners and those wanting to start their own business can be successful.

Introducing Harris as having been a champion for small businesses in the Senate and now, Johnson said, “Vice President Harris, it is clear that you believe all small entrepreneurs no matter where they live or who they are deserve the opportunity to succeed…I present to you the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.”

The crowd roared with cheer and extensive applause as Harris took the stage. “Ms. Joyce, I want to thank you for that introduction,” Harris said. She said visiting Johnson’s shop and seeing all those beautiful dresses really took her back. “I know what it means to have a place like that in the community…,” she said.

Before beginning her speech, Harris recognized and thanked Simmons, Rep. Thompson, and Hope Credit Union CEO Bill Bynum for the roles they played in her visit to Mississippi.

Harris referred to Thompson as a “true champion for the people of this state.” “I did not make this trip and its plans without checking in with Bennie Thompson,” she said. “I have seen him over the years in the halls of the capital; sometimes when the cameras are on and sometimes when the cameras are not on. He is always fighting for the people of Mississippi,” Harris.

Earlier, Thompson had similarly complimented the Biden-Harris Administration. Thompson said in reference to his support of the Biden-Harris Administration it is “easy when you are working with folks who want to do the right thing and are doing the right thing.”

Harris acknowledge Hope Credit Union CEO as “the great Bill Bynum.” She said Bynum and his organization have helped so many people in Mississippi and across the south with the opportunity and hope to be all they can be.

She said Bynum once told her, “Well now, Madam Vice President, if you really want to see what is going on [in terms of small businesses] you come to the Mississippi Delta.”

Bynum, who had served on the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team, told The Mississippi Link Saturday afternoon that because Harris had been a champion for small businesses a long time, he wanted her to see the progress being made in the Delta. “So, I really appreciate the fact that she cares about the issues and cares about the people of Mississippi and in cities like Greenville,” Bynum said.

During her speech, Harris referenced the flood of 1927 that covered the city of Greenville, and how the people of the city bounced back. She stated, “Greenville is a city built on the ambitions and aspirations of its people. America is built on the ambition and aspirations of its people. She went on to say, “People with the ambitions and aspirations…transform dreams into reality.”

Harris explained how turning ambitions and aspirations into action often requires capital, i.e. capital to start a business or to buy or renovate a home. She said it requires financial services like checking and saving accounts, credit cards and lines of credit “As you know well, not everyone in our country, sadly, can access this essential support,” Harris said. She further explained that black entrepreneurs are three times not likely to apply for financial support out of the fear of being turned down by a bank. She pointed out that community lenders like Hope Credit Union were created to serve those overlooked and underserved aspiring entrepreneurs.

Harris shared that the administration is extending and expanding the Small Business Administration (SBA) 2011 Community Advantage Loan Program for community lenders so that “more small businesses will be able to benefit.”

The administration is also investing in housing, through community lenders, for construction and rehabilitation projects as an effort to increase the numbers of affordable homes and lower the cost of living for families throughout the country.

“I will end with this,” she said. “You know when they talk about making a come- back, they talk about Wall Street. I think they should talk about places like Greenville.” The audience erupted into applause.

“This is a place that can help us check the temperature of how we are doing because this is a place that is filled with people full of talent and tenacity of vision.”

Harris said that when people are given the opportunity, they can build something and that there are communities like Greenville all across the south that are reservoirs of ambitions and aspirations.

“When we lift up communities like Greenville, we lift up small businesses, and all America benefits,” the history-making Vice President of the United States, HBCU, Howard University alum concluded.