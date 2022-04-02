Magnolia Bar Association supports confirmation of Judge Brown Jackson

The Magnolia Bar Association supports confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th

President Joseph Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as the Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

On February 25, 2022, 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Judge Jackson currently serves on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The Magnolia Bar Association strongly supports confirmation of Judge Jackson and urges, Mississippi Senators Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith, and the United States Senate to act swiftly on her confirmation.

While Judge Jackson has unsurprisingly been subjected to a horde of meritless criticisms from her detractors, she is certainly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court by any objective standard. After graduating magna cum laude from Harvard University and from Harvard Law School with honors, Judge Jackson served as a law clerk on every level of our federal judiciary, including a coveted clerkship with her prospective predecessor, Justice Stephen Breyer.

After her tenure as a law clerk to three federal judges, Judge Jackson committed to preserve the constitutional rights of the criminally accused as an Assistant Federal Public Defender. She continued her illustrious legal career at a private law firm in Washington, D.C. as a member of the firm’s supreme court and appellate practice team.

In 2009, President Barack Obama nominated Judge Jackson to the United States Sentencing Commission, and she was confirmed with bipartisan support in 2010. Three years later, President Obama nominated Judge Jackson to serve as a United States District Judge for the District of Columbia in 2012.

She was confirmed with bipartisan support in 2013. After nearly nine years of service as a district judge, Judge Jackson was nominated and confirmed to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2021. As an added measure to her stellar qualifications, Judge Jackson offers a long overdue diverse background and perspective to our nation’s highest Court. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first African American female Supreme Court justice as well as the first former public defender in the high Court’s 233-year history.

Judge Jackson’s nomination is historical and speaks to the promise of our Constitution. Her qualifications are unassailable, and she is eminently equipped to continue her streak of excellence on the Supreme Court.

The Magnolia Bar Association urges the Senate to swiftly confirm Judge Jackson.

About the Magnolia Bar Association – The Magnolia Bar Association was organized in the fall of 1955 in the law office of the late Attorney Jack H. Young, Sr. in the Redmond Building at 115- ½ North Farish St., Jackson, MS. The founders of the Magnolia Bar Association were Attorneys James A. Burnes, Meridian, MS; Mayor Benjamin T. Green, Mound Bayou, MS; Emette Perkins, Natchez, MS; Onette Johnson, Prentiss, MS; Jack H. Young, Sr., Jackson, MS; Carsie A. Hall, Jackson, MS; and R. Jess Brown, Vicksburg, MS. These eight lawyers constituted practically the entire Black bar of Mississippi. Members of the Magnolia Bar Association, having been organized shortly after the Brown vs. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in public schools, were confronted with various issues involving the law as it pertained to conflicts between the races arising out of the demand of Blacks for first class citizenship in Mississippi.