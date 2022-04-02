Attache Show Choir to celebrate 42 years

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local high school is celebrating a monumental anniversary event with some big names returning to the stage.

Clinton High School is celebrating 42 years of the Attache Show Choir. The show will include a special alumni meet and greet, dinner, silent auction and special performances from current and previous choir members.

Returning to the stage will be Lance Bass from NSYNC, country star Shelly Fairchild and other alums who credit Attache to their current success.

Attache alums said the program has been a strong part of the Clinton community, helping them build character and strong work ethic skills.

“A lot of life lessons we learned on that stage. Honestly, that shaped who we are today. Who we are today paved out way to be kind of in the industry, and I would not be where I am today without Mr. and Mrs. Fair,” said Brittney Wagner.

“This is kind of where we got our start, on the Attache stage. To be able to hit the Attache stage once again, this many years later, it means a lot,” said Lance Bass.

Attache is considered one of the first high school show choirs in the Southeast.