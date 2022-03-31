Tougaloo College unveils Edward Blackmon Jr administrative building sign

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Amidst mild winds and warm weather in Tougaloo, MS at Tougaloo College, an unveiling ceremony of a sign in recognition of the administrative building named for Attorney Edward Blackmon Jr., was held March 30 at 2 p.m. in celebration of Social Justice Week.

Presiding over the program was Montae’l Z. Williams, president of the Student Government Association. In his opening remarks, Williams stated that Tougaloo College has been nationally known over 150 years, for being at the forefront in standing up for social movements for change. Attorney Blackmon is well known in his role as one that has fought for justice and equality to bring about change.

Greetings were brought by Asst. Professor of Political Science Lawren M. Long, Ph.D., Division of Strategic Initiatives and Social Justice. He was recently appointed director of the Eric Holder Public Policy Program

Special remarks were made by Trustee Emeritus Wesley F. Prater, M.D., Tougaloo College Board of Trustees. Dr. Prater offered congratulations to the Blackmon family and said in 1978 when he and his partner returned to Mississippi and were looking for an attorney to establish their medical practice, they were told to meet with Attorney Blackmon of Canton. They set up a meeting with Blackmon after meeting with several other attorneys. During that meeting Blackmon talked about Tougaloo College for an hour, and he and his partner’s legal business only 30 minutes. Prater said, “During that time, my partner and I gave each other ‘a look’ that said this is our attorney.”

Prater went on to say, “We chose him because he could relate to physicians in a way of understanding what we needed to do from a medical stand point.

About 15-20 years later, the two men ended up serving on the Tougaloo Board of Trustees together. Prater noted that while serving on the board, Blackmon was 200% vested in Tougaloo College, always providing a strong spirit of service.

The occasion and unveiling of the sign was given by Tougaloo College President Carmen J. Walters, Ph.D. Walters recalled after having several interviews for the position of president of Tougaloo College, Dr. Prater, who was then chairman of the Board of Trustees, told her she needed to see Atty. Blackmon.

Later on, having not gone to see Blackmon, she received several calls that suggested the same. In fact, she said callers would say to her, “You haven’t gone to meet Attorney Blackmon yet? In awe she wondered, “who is this man?” Walters said when she went to see Blackmon, he asked, “How may I help you?” She responded, “I came to kiss the ring.” The audience laughed as Walters brought Blackmon to the podium for remarks.

Blackmon said as he and his sons were coming down the sidewalk for the occasion of the unveiling, memories of his days at Tougaloo began to flood in, and he got carried away. He told them of how he often walked down that sidewalk around midnight when in school. In reminiscing, he said, “They called me the tail dog.” Blackmon got so carried away he did one kick and as a result told Dr. Prater he might need to see a doctor.

On the serious side, he said, “This is where we came to become young men and young women. I did not want to leave Tougaloo when the time came.”

After graduating from Tougaloo with a B.A. degree in political science, Blackmon attended The George Washington University Law Center in Washington, D.C. where he received his Juris Doctorate in Law. In 1989, he and his wife, Attorney Barbara Blackmon, formed the law firm of Blackmon & Blackmon in Canton, Mississippi, where he presently serves as the firm’s senior partner.

Blackmon’s many honors, awards and citations include the Lawyers Weekly USA 1999 Top Ten verdicts ($144,000,000); National Law Journal 2002 11th winningest verdict ($171,270,000); Named as one of the Nation’s Top Ten Litigators by the National Law Journal 2002; Named to Memphis Magazine’s Top Attorney in the Mid-South, 2014; National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys 2014 Top 10 Attorney Award; The George Washington University law Alumni Association Distinguished Alumnus Award; The NAACP State Conference Medgar Evers Medallion Award; The Magnolia Bar Association R. Jess Brown Award; and, the Tougaloo College Hall of Fame.

The unveiling ceremony ended with a tour of the Edward Blackmon Jr. Administration Building. Activist Tony Bounds served as tour guide.