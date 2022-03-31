Dianna Freelon-Foster, an unheralded woman of Grenada County, Miss. – Historically, Grenada’s first African-American and female mayor who’s ‘unapologetically black’

By Marilyn Reed,

Contributing Writer,

“I salute my ancestors and elders still living, who fought and died in Mississippi, throughout the United States, and throughout the western hemisphere to assert our humanity in the fight for liberation and justice.” This quote by noted author and activist Akindele Omowale Umoja is what Dianna Freelon-Foster says she hopes her life and her work have been.

Freelon-Foster is a life-long Mississippi native, having been born and lived in the county of Grenada all her life. Dianna’s work as a community activist and organizer has been shaped by her early entry into the freedom struggle in Grenada, Miss. through the 1966 Grenada County Freedom Movement.

She was one of about two hundred and fifty (250) students who integrated the public schools in Grenada. This was one of the most violent and horrific school integrations in, not only the state, but in the nation. That violence ignited a fire for freedom in Foster.

“The spark of activism was lit for me over fifty years (50) years ago during the 1966 Grenada County Freedom Movement at the age of 15,” said Freelon-Foster. “As one of about 250 students who integrated the ‘White School’ the principal sent me and other students into a mob of white men with sticks, tree limbs and other weapons to face their wrath for us ‘thinking we could come to their schools.’” She has often, and still says, that it was a day she will never forget.

While serving with that same spark of fire as president of the Grenada Chapter of the NAACP, Freelon-Foster was elected mayor of the City of Grenada in 2004, becoming the first African-American and female to hold this position.

Throughout the years, she has volunteered with several after-school programs, severing as director and securing funding for those programs. In addition, she has advocated for children with special needs and children in the general school setting by assisting parents in hearings, preparing for hearings, and working for what is in the best interest of ‘the student.’

“A story I often tell is this,” Freelon-Foster shared. “Years ago I would read to students in a Head Start Center and would also visit the Head Start Center that my child attended. I was often struck by the enthusiasm, the intelligence and the excitement of the children. Years later, I would see these same students in grade school, especially around the 3rd and 4th grades, and the excitement, the laughter, the confidence would be gone. I would go to discipline hearings with some of them in schools for ridiculous actions that should not have been viewed as anything other than normal behaviors expected of children and if they were a bit more, it should have been addressed via interventions.

“During this time, I was reading books by writer/author Jawanza Kunjufu focusing on Black Boys and in a ‘ah hah’ moment realized that these children were ‘being broken.’ And, in this moment today, where there appears to be an assault on teaching an accurate and ‘critical thinking’ history curriculum, one of Kunjufu’s quotes ring loudly:

‘That’s why history is so important, because if our children had been taught correctly, they would have a burning spirit for freedom, liberation and self-actualization.’ This quote comes from his book Developing Positive Self-Images & Discipline in Black Children.”

Freelon-Foster has served on the Grenada County Executive Democratic Committee for several years working to elect accountable leadership in her community and to encourage civic engagement from members of the grassroots community.

As founder and director of Activists with A Purpose, now Activists With A Purpose Plus, she has been actively engaged in issues around public education working to advocate for a first-rate quality education system accessible to all children, engaged with voter education and registration, helping her community to understand the importance of the Census and redistricting process, working around issues of juvenile justice, racial justice and equity across all institutional structures.

“The things I have learned from Mother Dianna have been very beneficial to me,” said Walter Bennett, member of Activists with a Purpose. “She began my interest in civil engagement over 20 years ago. I am grateful. I have traveled and discovered many things due to tutelage.”

Among other things, Freelon-Foster is currently involved with the Mississippi Coalition to Abolish Corporal Punishment in the public school system. Also, she and members of the board of Activists with A Purpose have secured a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council to produce a documentary on the 1966 Grenada County Freedom Movement as part of its Reflecting Mississippi Project.

Activists with a Purpose has been very intentional with their efforts to tell the story of the Grenada County Freedom Movement by highlighting individuals who faced real fear and risked it all to demand full citizenship by claiming their right to vote. Those tributes are a source of pride to the individual profiled and to their families.

Vanessa R. Reed, a history teacher in Meridian, has worked with Freelon-Foster on various projects. “Everything she does is from her heart, said Reed. “The love for her people and justice drives all that she does. Her passion and commitment are consistent.”

“Diane Freelon Foster is a powerful Sister Warrior who has never been afraid to stand up for justice even when it made her unpopular,” said Nsombi Lambright Haynes, executive director of One Voice. “A community leader and former mayor, she’s a model for all women struggling to be strong in a state that wears us down with its racism. I’ve learned so much from Diane over the years, and I hope to continue learning, working and laughing with her.”

Freelon-Foster has traveled extensively with historians across the nation and internationally to human rights conferences, in academic settings focusing on confronting violent pasts and both national and international conferences with a focus on historical dialogues, justice, civil and human rights struggles and memory.

She has traveled to Amsterdam, South Africa, Canada, and many cities and states across the nation, to include Philadelphia, Pittsburg and Penn State, PA, Elaine, AK, North Carolina and Jackson, MS.

When asked how she views herself, Freelon-Foster said, “I’ve given a lot of thought to this in recent days. What I say about myself is that I am ‘unapologetically black.’ Many people view this in terms of nationalism or braggadocious when really it is neither. It’s a response to anti-blackness; a response to the invisibility of blackness; a response to America’s desire to the erasure of a people and the covering of the blood on its hand and it’s history.”