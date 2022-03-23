COMMENTARY: Future of solid waste collection in Jackson still unresolved

By Chris Young,

Contributing Writer,

It seems like there is only one thing clear in what has become a trashy war over garbage collection in The Capitol City – Jackson City Council only wants to do business with Waste Management, the incumbent garbage collector since the late 1980’s, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba does not.

The conflict has been making headlines ever since last summer when Mayor Lumumba objected to Jackson City Council’s discussion that the city re-sign its contract with Waste Management for another six-year term. Waste Management’s contract was due to expire at the end of September 2021.

A face-off occurred in court with the end result being that Waste Management would provide an additional six months of services – which lasts through the end of this month. Subsequently, another Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued, and using a blind-scoring process, Richard’s Disposal emerged with the lowest bid. Just as in previous bidding attempts by numerous other companies, the City Council found fault with this one too.

So the lawsuits continue as the mayor and the City Council stick to their positions, as the rest of us await the outcome. The Special Judge assigned, Jess Dickinson, heard nearly two hours of discussion (via Zoom) on Monday, March 21, as to whether or not intervenors (WM trying to join with City Council, and Richard’s Disposal trying to join with Mayor Lumumba) would be accepted.

It appears that all parties have agreed to the facts of the case, on the record; therefore, there is a possibility of avoiding a jury trial. The judge gave the parties until Tuesday, March 22, to send him their positions on the matter and seemed to indicate that he would render his decision on the question of intervenors by Tuesday midnight. Further, he stated that depending on the stipulations of the parties involved, he would like to make a ruling before the end of the month – which coincides with the expiration of Waste Management’s six-month extension.

The mayor is quite aware that competition in municipal contracting is a healthy practice – without competition, the true market price for goods and services cannot be known. That is clearly the case here –the shift to Richards Disposal from Waste Management saves the taxpayers over $100,000 per month, or over $7.2 million taxpayer dollars over the six year life of the contract.

Beyond the cost savings, Mr. Richards, who has been successfully hauling garbage in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and been in the sanitation business since 1978, has stated emphatically that all of his hires will be able to receive benefits.

This is in stark contrast to the current vendor who reportedly utilizes a workforce of 30% from temp services. How can a man or woman support their family while earning minimum wage from a temp agency and not have any benefits? Waste Management is an international conglomerate, trading on the New York Stock Exchange as WM, and by its own reporting ended the quarter on December 31 with $4.68 billion of revenue.

In comparison, filings with Dun & Bradstreet, indicate that Richard’s Disposal, Inc. earned $13.67 million last year; not last quarter, last year. Two waste hauling companies, two very different balance sheets.

One simple truth in this whole saga is that the majority of Jackson City Council members are African American (5-2), and the trio of Stokes (Ward 2) – Hartley (Ward 5) – Banks (Ward 6) seem so strongly opposed to any black firm getting the contract.

Our City is predominantly black (85%) yet less than 5% of contracts for good and services are awarded to black-owned companies. It sure makes me wonder what is motivating the trio. Is this just a typical Mississippi allegiance to history; resisting change and forward movement – or is there more to it?

At the City Council meeting February 1, the trio dressed-down Alvin Richards, the soft-spoken black businessman. Standing in the lobby observing the proceedings, I was ashamed of what I was seeing with my own eyes and lowered my head. And that was before Councilman Aaron Banks, a man half his age, asked him if he was qualified to do the job.

When I’m trying to better understand why people behave the way they do, and especially at an intersection with race, I often call my longtime friend Thea in the heart of Philadelphia, PA, a professional black woman who has lived tremendous experiences and has great wisdom. I asked her yesterday why these elected black officials can’t see that they are hurting black workers in Jackson. She told me, “Everyone focuses on the fact that white people just don’t see us, but it’s also true that many black people don’t see us either.”

The contract with Richard’s Disposal could be the beginning of a significant black economic engine for our city. Just imagine if the entire Jackson City Council could see that.