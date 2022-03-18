Your Mississippi forecast for Friday, March 18

You can expect more showers and thunderstorms across Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Mississippi–

Chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy and colder tonight with lows in the low to mid-40s.

Central Mississippi–

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, decreasing through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Colder and clear tonight with a low in the mid-40s.

Southern Mississippi–

There could be severe thunderstorms in the morning with showers in the afternoon. Cooler and mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s tonight.