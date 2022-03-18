10 cheapest gas prices in Mississippi

Although gas prices in not only Mississippi but across the nation remain high, the average per gallon cost for gas in the Magnolia State has dropped a couple cents since Thursday.
As of Friday, the average cost for regular fuel in Mississippi is at $3.95 while diesel is at $4.92.
Thanks to our friends at GasBuddy, here is a list of the 10 cheapest regular fuel prices in Mississippi.
- Hall’s Service Station in Poplarville (102 N Main St.) – $3.49
- CITGO in Hernando (5380 MS-305 S) – $3.51
- ON THE ROAD in Hernando (3914 MS-305) – $3.55
- Ramey’s Marketplace in Poplarville (100 Hwy 11 North) – $3.59
- 7-Eleven in Enterprise (300 W Bridge St.) – $3.60
- Sam’s Club in Tupelo (3833 N Gloster St.) – $3.62
- Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tupelo (318 S Gloster St.) – $3.63
- Murphy Express in Tupelo (2255 W Main St.) – $3.64
- Wild Bill’s in Sherman (460 3rd Ave.) – $3.65
- Kroger in Tupelo (960 W Main St.) – $3.65
