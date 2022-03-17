Your Mississippi forecast for Thursday, March 17

There will be a mix of sunshine and rain today, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Mississippi–

Patchy fog in the morning, then mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening with lows in the mid-50s.

Central Mississippi–

Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening with lows in the mid-50s.

Southern Mississippi–

Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.