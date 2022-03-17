Reeves vetos bill that would have provided declassification defense

On Thursday morning, Governor Tate Reeves issued his first veto of the 2022 legislative session.

Authored by Representative Nick Bain, R-Corinth, House Bill 980 would have provided “an automatic defense to prosecution for any charge that is brought within two years of a federal declassification of a controlled substance that is the subject of the defense.”

Reeves’ decision to veto goes against 170 lawmakers as HB 980 passed unanimously in both chambers. On February 3, the House of Representatives voted 119-0 in favor of the bill with three democratic legislators choosing to not vote. On March 8, the Senate voted 51-0 with Senator Angela Hill, R-Picayune, present but not voting.

