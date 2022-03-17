Postpartum medical care dies again

By Chris Young,

Contributing Writer,

Another year, another death, figuratively and ultimately literally, for poor postpartum moms in Mississippi. On February 2 the Mississippi Senate overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 2033 “to authorize and direct the division of Medicaid to provide up to 12 months of continuous postpartum coverage for any individual who qualifies for Medicaid.” The vote was 46 yeas, 5 nays, and 1 absent, including 30 Republicans in favor. The legislation then went to the House on February 7 and died on the calendar on March 9 without a vote, under MS House Speaker Philip Gunn.

The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report (2013-2016) found that nearly 40% of pregnancy-related deaths happen after the baby is six weeks old. In February 2021, the Center for Mississippi Health Policy reported key findings: “3 in 5 maternal deaths in the U.S. are preventable, and that 86% of maternal deaths in Mississippi occur postpartum, and that black women are 3X more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.”

It’s important to note that loss of postpartum life seems perfectly acceptable to both Gov. Tate Reeves and Gunn (R-56), yet they staunchly support the MS Attorney General’s Anti-abortion efforts.

Here in the poorest state in the country, poor postpartum women die every year, leaving motherless children – despite the Federal Government paying over 85% of infant and mother’s healthcare costs through Medicaid.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 39 states (DC included) have adopted Medicaid Expansion, and 12 have not. No other state has a higher African-American population than Mississippi at 38%, and just under 38% of citizens here live below the poverty level; with nearly 13% of those being white.

I visited the Capitol parking lot early Friday, March 11, in hopes of speaking to legislators about their votes (senators), and lack of votes (representatives) and was met with a mixture of responses. After introducing myself and indicating that I was working on a story for The Mississippi Link, I was only able to speak with eight representatives. One of them informed me that the Senate had gaveled out the previous night.

A white female representative that I have been unable to identify stated, “No – I don’t speak to reporters,” and then informed security about me as if I had done something wrong by asking for one minute of her time.

I found it interesting that she installed a steering wheel lock when her car was parked only twelve or so steps from the side entrance to the Capitol.

Representatives Jody Steverson (R-4) and Rob Roberson (R-43) brushed me off stating they were too busy. Representative Scott Bounds (R-44) did pause for a moment and when I asked about what it was like being a member of the lower chamber and not even being permitted an opportunity to vote on the postpartum legislation, he stated, “I’m not on Medicaid, it never came up.” I said that I understood, and then asked if he had an opinion, and he stated, “I don’t have an opinion.” When I stated that poor postpartum women are dying in Mississippi year after year, he stated “Like I say, I’m not involved.” Summoning inner strength, I thanked him for his time because courtesy is part of the ethos in the Hospitality State.

Representative Mac Huddleston (R-15) took up time with me despite initial reluctance, telling me of a recent example where a reporter had recorded him and had never mentioned that he was being recorded, leaving a very negative impression on him. Moreover, he indicated that it is a crime in Mississippi to record people without their knowledge. I assured him that I was not recording and that I only had my steno-pad and pen to take notes.

When asked for his reaction to his chamber not even being given an opportunity to vote on the postpartum coverage issue, he stated, “I would have been fine with discussing it.”

When I asked Representative Oscar Denton (D-55) the same question, he answered, “You need to be talking to the Republicans,” as he hurried by with his arms quite full.

Representative Bryant Clark (D-47) gave freely of his time, and when we got past pleasantries, he stated, “I’m on the Medicaid Committee and we passed it out of committee with no problem. I thought it was a done deal. But then it got sent to Rules Committee, and then dropped to the bottom of the calendar.” He said, “Two months is just not enough. It’s not unusual to have health issues that either preceded pregnancy or came after delivery including diabetes, asthma, cardiac and so forth.”

When I shifted to Gov. Reeves and Speaker Gunn’s well publicized opposition to expanding Medicaid in any way, he indicated they are going about it the wrong way. “Increasing the minimum wage, more job training, and more opportunities for lower working-class people would reduce Medicaid rolls. Finding ways to kick people off the Medicaid rolls does nothing to reduce peoples’ need in Mississippi. We have one of the lowest Medicaid rolls in the country and we are the poorest state in the country.” When I asked about the apparent contradiction between limiting abortion rights and expanding postpartum services for poor mothers, he stated, “They are talking out of both sides of their mouth. Just yesterday we were asked to authorize $50,000 for a person to provide support to the attorney general in her 15-week abortion ban efforts.”

Sen. Hillman Terome Frazier (D-27), certainly a dean of the Legislature, serving in the House for thirteen years, and now in the Senate for twenty-eight years, spoke to me by telephone. He said, “There are some, for political reasons, that are against anything that looks like expanding Medicaid.”

He went on to say “I can never understand how people don’t see that making healthcare more accessible is far cheaper in the long run – often politics trumps common sense.” Lastly, he questioned why ARPA funds are being used in Mississippi for so many different things, but not when it comes to expanding healthcare for poor women.

As much as it hurts my heart, violates my sense of reasonableness, and goes against my Christian beliefs, it seems to simmer down to this: it’s perfectly okay to be pregnant, deliver a baby, and receive appropriate healthcare services in Mississippi so long as you can afford insurance.

However, if you are not that fortunate – if you are poor – and can’t afford insurance, your luck runs out after the baby is two months old, and mothers are dying as a result. The lack of appropriate postpartum healthcare is not the only cause of death, but it’s certainly a big one. Scores of mothers die, and for what?

Forty percent of Mississippi’s annual revenue comes from taxpayers in other states – handouts. Truth in Accounting’s Financial State of the States report for 2020 gives Mississippi a letter grade of “D” – year after year our predominately conservative legislature presides over indebtedness. I never knew that indebtedness was a conservative value. Mississippi need only pay 15 cents on the dollar to save postpartum lives but the speaker views it as a handout .

Mister Speaker, mothers in caskets behind politics is not a handout.