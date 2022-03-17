Higgins chosen 2022 COABE fellow of the Coalition on Basic Education

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

As the nation celebrates women achievers this month, The Mississippi Link extends hearty congratulations to its former Reigning News religion editor Daphne Monix Higgins who has recently been selected as a fellow of the Coalition on Basic Education’s (COABE) second cohort of State Advocates for Adult Education. Higgins is currently a Holmes Community College Adult Education/High School Equivalent (HSE) instructor.

COABE selected Higgins to serve as a 2022 State Advocate for Adult Education Fellow (SAAEF).

According to the Holmes Community College release, “The Coalition on Adult Basic Education’s State Advocacy Fellowship focuses on the development of leadership, advocacy skills, research capacity and network of influence for adult educators, educational staff and/or administrators. The purpose of this fellowship is to help build a robust network of leaders and advocates focused on the advancement of adult literacy across the country.”

“We are extremely proud and happy for Daphne,” said The Mississippi Link publisher Jackie Hampton. “When it came to her passion for people, she exemplified it weekly in her column while with The Mississippi Link.”

When news of Higgins’s selection hit social media Tuesday night, it received numerous positive reactions. Her district director of Adult Education/HSE at Holmes Community College, Earline Smith, who is also an achieving woman, commented on HCC’s social media page: “Congratulations Daphne Monix Higgins. We are very proud of you.”

Smith described Higgins’ selection as “a big achievement” for their department and the students because they now have someone advocating for adult learners at the state level who understands, appreciates, and has the passion for the important needs of adult education.

From her Madison home, Higgins told The Mississippi Link: “My initial reaction to learning that I was chosen for the advocacy fellowship was surreal. The director of the Adult Education Department at Holmes Community College, Earline Smith, contacted me stating that a representative from the Mississippi Community College Board had observed my interaction with my students and thought this would be a great next step. I was overjoyed just to be tapped as a potential candidate. I did have to complete an application, interview and selection process. I’m looking forward to the work ahead.”

The Clarksdale native and JSU mass communication alum said her husband John, and adult children, are excited and supportive of her work ahead.

“My husband knows that when I take on a task, I’m totally in so he’s buckling up for the ride,” she said.

The fellowship is part-time, but year-long. Higgins and other fellows will engage in national and regional policy discussions and join a growing number of peers dedicated to building advocacy. The COABE State Advocacy Fellowship comprises a series of federal-and state-related training sessions focused on building advocacy and leadership skills.

The 2022 SAAEF fellows will spend the next year learning how to become better advocates for adult education across the country and better leaders, with the ultimate goal of providing the best adult education systems for the students they serve.

Higgins explained that many adult learners have been branded as people who don’t or didn’t care about their education or future, so that they just gave up. “That couldn’t be further from the truth. I want everyone to understand that situations can cause delays in all of our lives but given the opportunity for betterment we can all ascend to new levels of achievement,” she stressed.

She said that having had a prior career in both journalism and print advertising sales, adult education has really become an excellent fit for her.

“During my communications era, I had the opportunity to speak with and record the thoughts and actions of people from all backgrounds,” Higgins said. “I’ve tried to take the experiences of others and use them in classroom activities. As a journalist, you have to be versed in a multitude of things so that training has helped me to acquire a technique that helps to present all of the subjects we review in a more relatable format.”

While most women would be looking forward to retirement, Higgins is looking forward to advocating for adult learners. “I look at this honor as being just that, an honor. I can help take the trials and successes of our Adult Education programs across the state of Mississippi and help create a broader platform, educating and elevating residents of the state,” Higgins stated.

She has been a Holmes Community College adult education instructor at the Yazoo Teen Center site for 4.5 years.

Prior to Holmes, Higgins began her company, C. Alexander Enhancement Services, a soft skills and job readiness training enterprise. Professionally, she has worked as a reporter for newspapers in Mississippi and Tennessee, an advertising sales manager, and project manager with Dress for Success Metro Jackson. Additionally, she still occasionally freelances for The Mississippi Link newspaper.

A member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Jackson, Higgins currently serves as a board member for the Mississippi Association of Adult and Community Education (MAACE) and South Central Community Action Agency (SCCAA) and holds membership in COABE and the NAACP. She is a past editorial board member and chair of Diversity Committee for the Clarion Ledger. She is also an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

In the released information, Sharon Bonney, chief executive officer for the COABE, said, “This program has proven successful in increasing funding and visibility at the state level.” Bonney cited the recent Collective Impact Report that was published by COABE noting the accomplishments of the first cohort of the fellowship.

Special thanks to program sponsor, Dollar General, for supporting this effort.

For more information about the SAAEF program, visit https://coabe.org/legislative-center/state-advocates-for-adult-education-fellowship/.