Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector pleads guilty to embezzlement

Loftin was taking cash paid for garbage services while working as a Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector.

According to State Auditor Shad White, Tiffany Loftin, a former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector, has plead guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court.

Special Agents from the Auditor’s office arrested Loftin in November of 2021. She was charged with embezzling nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents who paid in cash for county trash collection fees.

The case was turned over to the Auditor’s office by Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney John K. “Bubba” Bramlett’s office in Judge Brad Mills’s courtroom. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7th.

“The theft of taxpayer’s money is unacceptable, and we want it to be known that there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Tiffany Loftin is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again. Judge Mills’s sentencing order has been filed with the Rankin County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.