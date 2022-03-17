Dr. Michael T. Williams, keynote speaker at Shady Grove’s annual Men’s Day Service

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Shady Grove M. B. Church, located on Ridgeway Street in Jackson, celebrated their annual Men’s Day Program Sunday, March 13 at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. The theme for the occasion was “Possessed Men Delivered.”

Rev. Lee R. Clincy is the interim pastor.

The speaker of the hour was Dr. Michael T. Williams of South Haven, MS. Williams is a member of St. Paul M. B. Church of Olive Branch, MS where he serves as Pastor of Discipleship.

Devotional services were led by the Deacon’s Ministry.

Deacon Frank Figgers, prior to sharing ‘Moments of Remembrance’ said to laymen and visitors in the congregation, “The seats you occupy are seats of honor.” He said, “They are seats of honor because you occupy them.”

Music was provided by an ensemble of the male chorus.

Williams, who retired as pastor of College Hill Baptist Church in 2020, was introduced by Vic Sexton who is a member of the trustee ministry at College Hill Baptist Church. Sexton stated that Williams served as pastor of College Hill for ten years and that the church is better off as a result of his ten years as pastor.

Williams chose as his subject, “Men of Faith, In a Faithless Generation.” He told the men of Shady Grove, as well as others in the congregation, that God has given each person a measure of faith and each individual needs to understand how to activate their faith. He demonstrated how recently, he made an attempt to use a new credit card, but because he had not activated the card after receiving it, the purchase he attempted to make was rejected; however, once activated, (with a simple phone call) the card was no longer denied. From that example Williams developed how to activate one’s faith in a faithless generation.

Williams was very pleased to see members of College Hill at Shady Grove. He said their presence was heartwarming.