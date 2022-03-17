10 cheapest gas prices in Mississippi

March 17, 2022 Kermit Williams Education, Local, Local News 0

Although gas prices in not only Mississippi but across the nation remain high, the average per gallon cost for gas in the Magnolia State has dropped a few pennies since Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the average cost for regular fuel in Mississippi is at $3.96 while diesel is at $4.94.

Thanks to our friends at GasBuddy, here is a list of the 10 cheapest regular fuel prices in Mississippi.

  1. ON THE ROAD in Hernando (3914 MS-305) – $3.55
  2. CITGO in Hernando (5380 MS-305 S) – $3.59
  3. 7-Eleven in Enterprise (300 W Bridge St.) – $3.60
  4. Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tupelo (318 S Gloster St.) – $3.65
  5. Murphy Express in Tupelo (2255 W Main St.) – $3.65
  6. Brown’s Corner Store in Moss Point (7000 Bayou Cumbest Rd.) – $3.65
  7. Sam’s Club in Tupelo (3833 N Gloster St.) – $3.66
  8. The Country Store in Meridian (6528 State Blvd.) – $3.67
  9. Sunoco in Pearl (3601 US-80 E) – $3.69
  10. Dodge’s Store in Tupelo (2290 W Main St.) – $3.69

