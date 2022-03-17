10 cheapest gas prices in Mississippi

Although gas prices in not only Mississippi but across the nation remain high, the average per gallon cost for gas in the Magnolia State has dropped a few pennies since Wednesday.
As of Thursday, the average cost for regular fuel in Mississippi is at $3.96 while diesel is at $4.94.
Thanks to our friends at GasBuddy, here is a list of the 10 cheapest regular fuel prices in Mississippi.
- ON THE ROAD in Hernando (3914 MS-305) – $3.55
- CITGO in Hernando (5380 MS-305 S) – $3.59
- 7-Eleven in Enterprise (300 W Bridge St.) – $3.60
- Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tupelo (318 S Gloster St.) – $3.65
- Murphy Express in Tupelo (2255 W Main St.) – $3.65
- Brown’s Corner Store in Moss Point (7000 Bayou Cumbest Rd.) – $3.65
- Sam’s Club in Tupelo (3833 N Gloster St.) – $3.66
- The Country Store in Meridian (6528 State Blvd.) – $3.67
- Sunoco in Pearl (3601 US-80 E) – $3.69
- Dodge’s Store in Tupelo (2290 W Main St.) – $3.69
