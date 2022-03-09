The Greater Jackson Chamber presents special awards at annual meeting: Keynote speakers Lt. Gov. Hoseman and JSU President Hudson

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership (GJCP) held its annual meeting Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex. Businesses as well as business leaders were recognized for their service and commitment to the Greater Jackson area.

President of Jackson State University Thomas Hudson and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann served as keynote speakers.

Hudson emphasized Jackson State’s partnering with government entities, corporations and other organizations as a catalyst for business and economic development.

Hosemann shared updates on legislation to fully fund early childhood education and teacher pay raises, as well as legislation to eliminate state income taxes to make Mississippi an even more attractive place to live and do business.

Prestigious awards were presented to five individuals and organizations that were described as champions for business and community development.

The Ambassador of the Year Award, sponsored by Phelps Dunbar LLP, was presented to Tonya Ware, project director for ReadyNation Mississippi. Ware was recognized for her dedication and sacrifice of time, in support of GJCP, by attending chamber events and participating in member development and retention activities.

The Pat Yarborough Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by BKD LLP, was presented to Harold Hart, owner and executive designer at Elim’s Art Concepts, Inc. Hart was recognized for contributing an extensive amount of time and resources to bring about positive change to the community.

The Business of the Year Award, sponsored by C Spire, was presented to Visit Jackson for their amazing work in promoting the capital city and region as a premier destination for tourists.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Nucor Steel Jackson, Inc. was presented to Alon Bee, a retired Regions banking executive who also served as interim president for GJCP. Bee was honored for his commitment to building stronger communities through partnerships and collaboration.

The final award was the Excellence in Diversity Award, sponsored by Neel-Schaffer. It was presented to Continental Tire for their consistent demonstration of excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within their organization’s culture and employee makeup, in the community and through their collaborative partnerships

Joseph Moss, president of the southeast region for BancorpSouth, served as GJCP’s 2020 chairman of the board. His tenure as board chair was one faced with unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19. Moss spoke to the audience about the tenacity and resiliency of the chamber staff and board as they navigated through unfamiliar and uncertain times, and how everyone worked together to support existing businesses while still working to attract new ones.

Jeff Good, 2021 chairman, joined Moss on stage and presented him with the Past Chairman’s Award for his outstanding leadership and service.

Good, president of Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group, discussed the chamber’s primary focus on economic development, quality of life and diversity, equity and inclusion. He explained these three areas serve as the foundation to lift our communities and elevate them for generations to come.

As part of the ceremonial passing of the gavel, Good welcomed 2022 Chairperson La’Verne Edney to the stage. Edney, who is a partner at Butler Snow, LLP Law Firm, is the first African-American female to chair GJCP in its 142-year history.

Edney expressed her commitment to carry out the three-pronged agenda established by Good: Increasing knowledge around diversity; equity & inclusion; and creating places and spaces where diverse people and businesses can thrive and excel.

The annual meeting was sponsored by corporate partners PraCon Global Investment, Continental Tire, Entergy Mississippi, MWB, Inc. and Butler Snow LLP.