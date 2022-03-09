Crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge – Bloody Sunday

By Chris Young ,

Contributing Writer,

I was not quite three years old, and living in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, on what would become forever known as – Bloody Sunday. When I grew older, I started learning of the historic March for Voting Rights, from Selma to Montgomery, on March 7, 1965. Even from a distance of 1,400 miles away, that basic knowledge of the march began to migrate to my heart, where it has remained. But today, today my feet have joined my head and my heart.

Today I walked across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the first time, 57 years after that ugly day.

Vice President Kamala Harris is here, and giants of civil rights such as Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. William Barber and Marcia Fudge, the current HUD Secretary and former Ohio congresswoman and member of the Black Congressional Caucus.

Joining them were Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Inc., Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, a host of other dignitaries, and thousands upon thousands of citizens; somewhere between six and seven thousand according to those who had been to previous marches.

While many eyes were focused on the speakers, my thoughts return to the men and women who were beaten, bloodied, tear-gassed and terrorized by the all-white Alabama State troopers.

The late Georgia congressman, then the chairman of SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) John Lewis and Rev. Hosea Williams of the SCLC (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) led the 600+ marchers.

Central to that March was the right to register and vote – while black. The 14th Amendment and the 15th Amendment had proved to be empty words; especially in the Jim Crow South, and certainly in Dallas County, Alabama. Even the Civil Rights Acts of 1957, 1960, and 1964 had done little to stem the blatant and sometimes deadly oppression that led to Bloody Sunday.

The presence of TV cameras recording the violence of Bloody Sunday served to garner support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, ninety-five years after the 15th Amendment.

Forty-eight years later, in 2013, the Supreme Court struck down parts of the Voting Rights Act. By removing the preclearance requirement, the Justice Department could no longer block discriminatory voting laws before they were implemented. Today nearly half the States are attempting to change election laws to suppress voting and even subvert elections themselves.

Under filibuster rules, The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act has been halted by lack of sufficient votes in the Senate. The House passed it last August. It boils down to a dozen senators preventing it’s passing into law in the Senate, and thereby millions of ‘We the People’ are being denied access to the ballot box. The will of the people and basic civil rights are being usurped right under our noses in the broad light of day. Justices of the Supreme Court, the Congress of the United States, state legislatures, county officials, city councils, and school boards all exercise their right to vote and have them counted but the vote of – We the People – continues to be negotiable in ‘The Land of the Free, The Home of The Brave.’

Today, under the mostly sunny skies of Selma, no one was beaten, bloodied or terrorized by law enforcement. Today, thousands symbolically marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, encumbered only by long-winded speeches and select groups whose photo ops were so important that it took 45 minutes after the speeches ended to open the gates where regular people could begin their own personal march, a pilgrim age for many.

Today there were no Confederate flags in sight. Among the many speeches, a few messages stood out: Reverend William Barber, fiery from start to finish, stated, “Our deadline is victory. We don’t stop until we win.” Sherrilyn Ifill stated, “We must honor the foot soldiers – get involved.” Marcia Fudge stated words to the effect that she knows it’s hot out there and I’m not gonna stand here for more pages – “I love you Selma,” and Vice President Harris, who was introduced by the current Miss Alabama State University, Kendra Angion, firmly stated that she had come to Selma today to say Thank You. She reminded us that freedom and democracy can never be taken for granted, and that we must keeping shouting and making good trouble and marching until victory is won.

From the top of the bridge, and on both sides, I looked down into the Alabama River and watched the flow and was struck by the swirling circles. Perhaps that’s normal for waters around bridges, but I saw a pausing, kind of like slo-mo – let us never ever forget Selma – is what it said to me.

The powerlessness I felt after crossing the bridge and driving back to Jackson from Selma was numbing. Yet my mind returned to those foot soldiers, and I quickly resolved to do more. In the words of John Lewis, “Those of us who are committed to the cause of justice need to pace ourselves because the struggle does not last for one day, one week, or one year, but it is the struggle of a lifetime, and each generation must do its part.”