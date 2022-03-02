Sullivan's Marketplace to host job fair

Part of Mamie Street to close for sewer work











Woman, man arrested for leading Flowood police on …











Mississippi teacher pay survives legislators’ political …











Mississippi first lady announces new activity book …











City of Ridgeland opts out of medical marijuana











Hinds County Jail System’s fate now in hands of federal …











Waste Management sues mayor over garbage contract











Councilman Stokes requests investigation into mayor’s …











Mississippi House panel OKs limits on teaching about …











Mississippi teacher pay initiatives face key deadline …











Mustard Seed holds Mardi Gras parade









