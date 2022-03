The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has confirmed 448 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,616. With the confirmation of 15 additional deaths, 12,115 Mississippians have passed away from the virus. Also according to the report, there are 84 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

To view the full MSDH report from Wednesday, click here.