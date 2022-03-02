Four Israeli Firms Raked In Mega Investments In February

By Abigail Klein Leichman

February saw fewer mega investments of $100 million or more for Israeli companies than in previous months, with just four such rounds reported.





Two of those four are cybersecurity companies, underlining Israel’s dominance in this growing vertical. (Click here to read about how Israeli cyber experts are preparing for the four biggest risks in the future.)

CHEQ of Tel Aviv, New York and Tokyo raised a $150 million Series C round, led by Tiger Ventures, at a $1 billion valuation.

Cofounder and CEO Guy Tytunovich wrote, “CHEQ is moving on to the next phase of its growth — a massive expansion across our key geographies and markets. We’re making Go-to-Market Security ubiquitous, a ‘must have’ function for every organization. … We’re going to invest further in market education, to ensure organizations have the know-how to tackle today’s growing threats and challenges. And finally, we’re going to invest in the future — in building more applications and capabilities that will meet the new challenges that await us around the corner, with the emergence of the Metaverse, Web3, and more.

API security company Salt Security of Tel Aviv and Palo Alto raised $140 million in Series D funding, led by CapitalG, Alphabet’s independent growth fund, bringing its valuation of $1.4 billion. Just eight months ago, Salt Security raised its $70 million Series C round. Application programming interface (API) security involves safeguarding the online authentication process.

Cloudinary of Petah Tikvah announced a secondary investment of “more than $100 million” from funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG), bringing the media experience cloud company to a $2 billion valuation. Cloudinary, with offices in the Santa Clara and London, provides cloud-based image and video management services, managing 60 billion assets for nearly 10,000 customers worldwide.

WSC Sports Technologies of Givatayim and New York closed a $100 million Series D round. This sports-tech startup works with over 200 sports organizations worldwide to help them maximize use of their video content, increase their reach and provide new monetization opportunities.

Produced in association with ISRAEL21c.