Financial coaching offered at Jackson bank

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – BancorpSouth Bank and Operation HOPE announced the expansion of their partnership with a new HOPE Inside office that will support financial education and empowerment in Jackson. The HOPE Inside office is part of the bank’s nearly $1.5 million investment to Operation HOPE for financial literacy programs over the next two years.

“Operation HOPE has a proven track record of uplifting communities across the country by providing vital financial counseling and resources to low- and moderate-income youth and adults,” said Cadence Bank Chairman and CEO Dan Rollins. “Its work aligns with our commitment to supporting and strengthening the places where we live and work.”

The HOPE inside office, which is located within BancorpSouth’s branch at 1005 Ellis Drive, offers financial counseling and information about credit and money management and small business development to underserved residents in Jackson.

Latuesday Guy, a certified financial counselor from Operation HOPE, is available to meet with individuals from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. All services are offered to the public free of charge.