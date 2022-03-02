College Hill awards annual Sam Baily Scholarship and honors Louise Marshall as youth concludes celebration of BHM

By Jackie Hampton,

As the Youth Ministry of College Hill concluded their month-long celebration of Black History Month, church members were asked to wear ethnic/cultural attire to worship service on February 27. As one looked amongst those in the sanctuary, almost everyone attending Sunday service wore a touch of ethnic attire.

Youth Ministry leader Linda Rush stated she couldn’t be any more pleased with the month-long celebration led by the youth. With a month-long theme of “Breaking Every Chain: Celebrating Black Excellence Through Faith and Fervor” Rush said, “What I liked most is the collaboration and cooperation of not just the Youth Ministry but other members and ministries of the church.”

The 2022 Samuel L. Bailey “Ordinary Man” Scholarship, named in honor of the late Civil Rights Activist Sam Bailey who served as a deacon at College Hill, was awarded to Lanae Williams, a senior at Clinton High School. A book Stipend given in the name of Bailey’s daughter, Shirley Bailey Johnson, was presented to Ashley Knight, a senior at Germantown High School. Both awards were presented during Sunday morning worship service by Jeraldine Watts.

Special recognition was given to Louise Marshall, a long time church member, that opened the first African American Christian Bookstore in Jackson. Youth member Zoe Nash portrayed Marshall as a living legend. Nash had the congregation laughing as she portrayed Marshall, “You can tell by the way, I walk, that I am a little sassy.”

Marshall opened her book store on Farish Street in downtown Jackson in 1940. After being escorted to the podium by her son, Herbert Marshall, a crown was placed on her head by Lashanda Jordan, first lady of College Hill. She said to Marshall, “You are our queen.”

Timothy Rush presented Marshall with a bouquet of flowers and said, “We want to give you your flowers while you live.”

In her remarks of appreciation to the College Hill family, Marshall said, “At the age of 96, I don’t let age bother me, I bother age.”

Prior to delivering his morning message, Pastor Chauncy L. Jordan congratulated Marshall and the scholarship winners for their achievement.

College Hill Baptist Church, located at 1600 Florence Avenue, will celebrate its’ 115th-year church anniversary and the dedication of the new sanctuary Sunday, April 11, 2022.