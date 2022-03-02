A two-part series: Senator David Lee Jordan, ‘a maladjusted man’ – Part 1: Long-serving, historic lawmaker squashes retirement rumor

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

There had been an occasional rumor circulating that State Senator David Lee Jordan, Democrat, of Greenwood, was considering retirement after the current Mississippi legislative session. Apparently, that is all it was: a rumor.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, (also referred to as 2.22.22), The Mississippi Link sat down in a virtual interview with Jordan from his Senate Office in Jackson to hear first-hand his intentions regarding his career future.

Jordan, a retired educator, has served as one of Mississippi’s leading, history-making lawmakers since 1993. An active member of the Greenwood Voters’ League, Jordan represents the 24th Senatorial District.

Intermingled with some profile narrative, Part 1 of this series contains key excerpts from that insightful and information-packed interview:

ML: Sir, I understand that (and you may let me know whether this is accurate or not) you are thinking about retiring. Is that [correct]?

Jordan: Oh no! No, I hadn’t. No, I am not thinking about retiring. Let me put it this way. I’m of age, and I’ve done 30 years here, and I’ve done 33 in the classroom, I’ve done 36 on the City Council [Greenwood]. My whole objective in life has been serving others. And I want to do that as long as I am physically able.

ML: All right!

Jordan: Because it is not about me, it is about what you do for other folks. My blessings are tied up in with theirs. If I can give my best to others, then I will be alright. But just to sit down and reminisce over my history; I don’t have time for that. Let people like yourself do that.

I am maladjusted to the evil that we’ve had to endure, and I have tried my best. I also have a clipping here. (Jordan pulls up a publication). This is a magazine of the most prominent people in the history of Greenwood, Leflore County and the Delta area. There were 65 of us; some of them millionaires. It has B.B. King and Robert Johnson and all of them in there, but when it comes to David Jordan, I took on the power structure as it says here. (pointing to an entry of him in the magazine). Let’s see. ‘David Jordan, Civil Rights leader, political, politician, a self-proclaimed maladjusted human being, Jordan has taken on the Greenwood white establishment in the courtroom, and at the polls. And, for more than 40 years, he was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit, 1980, on behalf of the city’s black residents in Greenwood to change the form of city government.’ And it talks about all the other suits that I’ve had.

Jordan said the publication he referenced was called the Greenwood XXV Profiles, published by The Greenwood Commonwealth newspaper.

Jordan: They said this. That’s why in terms of just going to the house joining the “Honey Do Club,” the “Honey Do Club” is a tough club okay [with a hint of laughter].

ML: I am sure there are going to be some happy people to know that you are going to still be down there [in Jackson] fighting [for them].

During an aside about the “Honey Do Club,” Jordan proudly pointed out that he and his wife, Chris Bell Jordan, have been married for 67 years. “I don’t know how this happened, but we were born on the same day, he said. “We have four lovely children.” He said two of them and a grandson are in the field of medicine. Jordan and his wife both were science majors.

During the interview, not only did Jordan dispel any rumor of retiring, but also reaffirmed his own self-proclamation of being a “maladjusted man.”

ML: Senator Jordan, for the understanding of our readers, what exactly do you mean when you refer to yourself as a “maladjusted man?”

Jordan: I am maladjusted to injustice. I am maladjusted to racial prejudice. I am maladjusted to hatred. I am maladjusted to evil doings. I am maladjusted to evil, period. I am maladjusted to crime. I am maladjusted to anything that is a mistreatment of my fellowman, especially of my people.

In essence, Jordan said his philosophy is: “I will not allow ignorance, prejudice and hatred to write my epitaph. That’s why I have worked for others all my life.”

The youngest of five children in a family of sharecroppers, he explained that, in growing up and after witnessing the brutal beatings and other mistreatment of African Americans, he decided that if he ever got a chance, “I would devote my life to serving others, especially my own folks. … That’s in my blood.

Jordan: If I decide to do otherwise as you mentioned, I will let everybody know. But I hadn’t thought about it [retirement] too much. I have already written my memoir in a book titled, “David L. Jordan: From the Mississippi Cotton Fields to the State Senate, A Memoir” (2014).

Next week in Part 2 of SENATOR DAVID LEE JORDAN, ‘A MALADJUSTED MAN, The Mississippi Link will share some of his proudest pieces of legislation, civil rights fights, historic achievements, a few notable mentions from his book, and his grand, pending tribute to the late Emmett Till.