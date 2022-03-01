Mississippi Valley State awarded $100,000 by FedEx

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) has been awarded a $100,000 scholarship endowment from FedEx Logistics.

The scholarship was awarded to MVSU by FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program, as the company has an office that operates from the campus.

The announcement of the scholarship was released one year after a previous $1 million pledge to MVSU from FedEx, along with three scholarships to additional HBCUs in Mississippi and Tennessee.

“FedEx Logistics is committed to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and this is a clear example,” FedEx Logistics President and CEO Dr. Udo Lange said. “I am proud of our full-circle relationship with MVSU. FedEx Logistics will continue breaking down barriers so that underrepresented groups have a roadmap to access and achieve success.”

FedEx’s partnership with MVSU can also be traced back to 2019 when the company placed a satellite on campus grounds. The satellite still operates today and is operated by MVSU students.

“The relationship between MVSU and FedEx has been very beneficial for the students at our university. The company’s continued support has been paramount to our efforts to encourage and inspire our scholars.” MVSu President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr. said. “The new scholarship endowment will contribute to student success and give MVSU scholars a blueprint to aid in their educational and career path. We are thankful to FedEx Logistics and FedEx Cares for the work it does in providing the underrepresented student population a chance to further their knowledge, growth, and success.”

The distribution of the scholarship will be given to students with good academic standing who are not able to pay their tuition, as determined by the university.