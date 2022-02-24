Mississippi Black History Makers: Catalysts for change

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Mississippi Black History makers stand tall and touch the lives of many beyond their horizons. Visionaries, motivators and risk-takers, they reject the status quo by moving into opposite directions to improve the world around them.

Congressman Bennie Gordon Thompson, Attorney Constance Iona Slaughter-Harvey, Judge Tomie T. Green, Dr. Robert L. Smith and Dorothy Stewart Samuel were influenced by civil rights activists Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer and others. They have stood the test of time as stimulators of positive change.

The longest-serving African-American elected official in the State of Mississippi and the lone Democrat in the Mississippi Congressional Delegation, Thompson has been fighting all his life for the rights of all peoples. An effective problem solver, he is a passionate public servant. As a civil rights activist within the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), he organized voter registration drives in the Delta for African Americans when he was a student at Tougaloo College. Once a teacher, the politician has been the U.S. representative for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993. Former mayor and alderman of Bolton, his hometown, he was a founding member of the Mississippi Association of Black Mayors and an elected Hinds County supervisor. He authored legislation creating the National Center for Minority Health and Health Care Disparities which subsequently became law.

Attorney Constance Iona Slaughter-Harvey of Forrest County charged the Mississippi State Highway Patrol with practices of the Ku Klux Klan.

“Their mission was to keep us in line,” she said. Hence, in retaliation, she changed the course of Mississippi in the hiring practices of state troopers when she filed a lawsuit six months after graduating as the first African-American female from the University of Mississippi’s School of Law in 1970. Two years later Mississippi’s first black state troopers: Walter Crosby, Lewis Younger and R. O. Williams were hired.

This new norm produced startling stares from the public for years amid broken racial barriers. Now 50 years later, Slaughter-Harvey, the first female black judge in Mississippi, reflected, “They never got the recognition and appreciation that they truly deserve.”

Despite this observation, Williams maintained that working to ensure public safety and enforce the laws of the road on state and federal roadways, highways and freeways is a “dangerous but good profession.” “I just wish Walter Crosby [who died Dec. 8, 2021 at age 71] could be here today.”

“My goal is to improve the accessibility, efficiency and accountability of the criminal and civil justice system…for fairness, respect, dignity and equity,” explained Judge Tomie T. Green. Green is the first African American and the first woman in the position of Senior Circuit Court Judge of the Seventh Circuit Court District (Hinds County) of Mississippi.

In 2003, Green, Court TV, local ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates televised coverage of a multimillion-dollar negligence case in the state which originated in Green’s courtroom. History was made as this was the first time that Court TV or local networks had broadcasted full coverage of an entire trial in Mississippi. The judge initiated investigations of the Hinds County Detention Center by the Hinds County Grand Jury, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and the U. S. Department of Justice to curtail jail riots, constitutional violations and injuries and deaths of jail detainees. Further, in the Mississippi legislature Green promotes training, certification and increased benefits for court personnel.

Terry native and long-time Jackson resident, Dr. Robert L. Smith, was exposed to medicine at the age of 10 by a white Jewish doctor who, when he retired, gave him a set of medical books. Years later (1961), he graduated from Howard University, and while he was preparing to accept a residency in obstetrics and gynecology, was called to practice in Mississippi. In 1962 he had a rude awakening of discrimination and inequality. He joined the civil rights movement.

“I placed myself repeatedly in harm’s way for the sake of health care,” he stated. Smith worked closely with Medgar Evers and other members. After Evers was assassinated, he continued to treat civil rights workers who were injured during demonstrations. During James Meredith’s 1966 March Against Fear, Smith was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s personal physician.

He became the first Southern Medical Field Director and founded the Medical Committee for Human Rights to train northern doctors who traveled south to render services for civil rights workers during Freedom Summer in Jackson in 1964. He was an adjunct professor at Tufts University (Boston, Mass.), Meharry Medical College (Nashville, TN), and Jackson State University. In Providence, Rhode Island, Smith was professor emeritus in the Department of Community Medicine at Brown University. He engaged in aligning the pre-health program at Tougaloo College. The civil rights veteran received the Medal of Valor Award from the American Medical Association in Honolulu on Nov. 13, 2017.

Smith admits that though improvements have been made in Mississippi, “We still have a long way to go to achieve better population health for both white and black people.”

“If you have pride in yourself, you will respect yourself and pretty much demand that others respect you, and you will provide for your people. It’s on us to create for ourselves,” asserted Dorothy Stewart Samuel.

Gone since July 6, 2018, but not forgotten, Stewart Samuel graduated from Holy Ghost Catholic School, studied at Jackson State College (now JSU), attended the Universidad Nacional de Mexico as a Fulbright Fellow, attended University of Mississippi, Mississippi College, Clark University (Worcester, Mass.,) and San Francisco State University. Samuel retired from the Jackson Public School System after 30 years of teaching and founded Women for Progress of MS, Inc. in 1978. The Clinton native brought her lifelong skills to the organization which promotes community consciousness and change. As co-host, she and Willie Jones, president of Women for Progress Radio Broadcast, presented important community issues and discussions on how people can empower themselves. The show continues each Wednesday on WMPR, 90.1 at 7:30 p.m.

These trailblazers tapped into their values so as to make Mississippi a better place in which to live. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement, they learned that their place is wherever there is a need to make a difference.