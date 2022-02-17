The Youth Ministry breaks chains through faith and fervor

By Daphne Monix Higgins,

Contributing Writer,

Every year, during February, the Youth Ministry of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Black History Month with special presentations throughout the entire month. This year, although virtual, is no exception.

Using the theme: “Breaking Every Chain – Celebrating Black Excellence through Faith and Fervor,” the youth are exploring different avenues of black success through members of their communities.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the Youth Ministry partnered with the church’s Public Relations Ministry to share insight from six panelists in various fields of employment. The panelists shared their humble beginnings and their journeys of achieving excellence through faith.

With approximately 80 attendees tuned in, those present were introduced to the evening’s panelists: Pamela Junior, Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony, Terrance Hill, Phyllis Johnson, Kendrick Amerson and Jay Deville Johnson, who all delivered spirit-filled presentations.

Pamela Junior, the director of Two Mississippi Museums, is a product of West Jackson. She shared that she was interested in books at a very young age and it is that passion that kept her moving to seek knowledge. “God has this path for you. Sometimes you get off the path, but when you get on it, try to stay on it because it is a crooked path. You’re on and off, on and off. God puts people in and on your path. God put me on a path, and I really didn’t know where it was taking me. He put me at the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center. I worked for the Smith Robertson for 17 years, bringing in a retrospective of the life of Medgar Evers.”

As Junior began contemplating retirement, a new job offer came to her.

“I had no desire to apply. I went to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) looking for a volunteer position but was told I needed to apply for the director of the Civil Rights Museum. Insecurities will keep you from doing things. I applied, left it at the altar, got that job and after two years was made director over both museums (The Museum of Mississippi History and The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum).”

Junior ended by saying, “When you follow God’s path, you walk into happiness.”

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, chair of the Jackson State University Department of Journalism and Media Studies, is a product of Georgetown, initially attended Jackson State University on a music (violin) scholarship. She began her career as an intern at WJTV-Channel 12 upon the recommendation of a professor at JSU. Hayes-Anthony later worked in the public affairs department and following other positions with the station, eventually became an anchor there. “I was the first African American news anchor at WJTV – Channel 12,” she said. Because of the encouragement from another JSU professor, the trend-setter later earned her Ph.D while attending an out of state institution and upon her return to Mississippi, began her journey of communications success.

During her first employed stint at JSU, she successfully led the Department of Mass Communications to national accreditation from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. She later worked for Belhaven College, where she began a communications department and later returned to her first love, JSU. “The best accomplishment I have made in the area of communications is to train other people. It does something to me when I can pick up a newspaper and see my students, turn on the television and see my students, go online and see my students, and see how well they’re doing in the business of communications. When I look at the media and see where we’re going, it makes me excited; so excited that I’m producing a documentary on African-American journalists, past, present and future.”

Terrance Hill, principal of Green Elementary School, is in his 10th year of education. While a student at Jim Hill High School, he was trying to figure out what he wanted to do in life. He eventually decided he wanted to work with children. He shared with a few of his former instructors from previous years that he wanted to teach, but was told, “You don’t want to teach. Those children will get on your nerves. It’s not worth the money.” Hill said, “With those responses, I’m saying to myself, of course, ‘Well, what’s your purpose? Why are you teaching?” He ignored those comments and made up his mind that this was his career path.

His junior year, he did not pass the practice test for teachers because he felt that he was a good test-taker and would not have any problems passing it. Well, he failed. He took the test several more times and still did not pass. In the summer of 2012, he did pass it on the seventh try.

“One day, while sitting at home, wondering why I had not been hired after 11 interviews, I got a call from an elementary school principal offering me a job,” he said.

After years of serving on the elementary level, he decided to become an administrator and admittedly struggled the first time to pass the School Leaders Licensure Assessment (SLLA) exam, a test needed for those seeking to