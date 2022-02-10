Holmes County Coalition for Change honors Senator David Lee Jordan

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Holmes County Coalition for Change presented Senator David Lee Jordan of the 24th District of Mississippi with a plaque of appreciation at the Mississippi state capital Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. Several pastors and legislators were present as the senator received praises for his work over the years.

Pastor Nathaniel Christian of Durant Baptist Church thanked Jordan for his leadership and his continuous, unwavering support of the constituents in the 24th district of Mississippi and beyond. He said, “You are that voice at the table and we appreciate you standing for us.” Christian said of the plaque, “the writing on the plaque is pure gold because you have a pure heart.”

Senator Derrick Simmons (D), Mississippi Senate Minority Leader, echoed similar sentiments. “We echo the sentiments of the coalition,” said Simmons.

Simmons said all the citizens of the great state of Mississippi has benefitted from the many accomplishments of Senator Jordan.

Jordan said he was so appreciative of being given the award. “I really appreciate having had the opportunity to serve the state of Mississippi,” he said.

Jordan told The Mississippi Link, “I have devoted my life to serving others. It’s a long way from the cotton field to the state senate. I have been blessed tremendously.”

Jordan has written a book entitled ‘From the Mississippi Cotton Fields to the State Senate,’ a Memoir. He tells the story of how he is lying in the fields, the black earth beneath him with the sky above and the sun filtering through the leaves of the cotton plants. The youngest of five children in a family of sharecroppers, he was nursed and grew up in those fields, joining his family in their work as soon as he was old enough to carry a sack.