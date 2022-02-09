Cardiovascular disease: No. 1 killer of women; black pregnant women at highest risk – Local AKA chapter pushes heart health awareness by going ‘red’

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

It is a 114-year-long tradition for the women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. to wear the colors pink and green. However, on Friday, February 4, 2022, AKAs around the Metro Jackson area deviated from their traditional pink to wear red to support the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Go Red for Women campaign.

According to AHA, heart disease takes the life of one in three women each year. This is especially important for African-American women, who are at increased risk due to factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and diabetes. Additionally, significant racial disparities exist in heart-related complications among pregnant and postpartum women in the United States. Despite improvements in recent years, black women have the highest risk of pregnancy-related heart problems.

The Go Red for Women is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. This year’s theme is “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

And, that is exactly what the ladies did of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rho Lambda Omega Chapter. Not only did they reclaim their rhythm, but they also observed Pink Goes Red Day for Heart Health. As part of their advocacy for women’s heart health, they joined the “red forces” of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Jackson Alumni Chapter, and the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health to donate blood pressure cuffs, glucose monitors, electronic scales and other items to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Magnolia Medical Foundation’s MS ACE Project.

“This year, our organizations chose to support agencies that provide direct services and assistance to cardiac patients and pregnant/postpartum mothers,” said Gloria Salters., president, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rho Lambda Omega Chapter.

Salters also said, “Pink Goes Red for Heart Health is an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impact Day. Because of the alarming rates of heart disease in our community, it was very important for us to commit to lowering the risk of heart disease by providing this service to our community, so we can reverse this deadly trend by taking care of our heart.”

Sandra Melvin, chief executive officer of the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, told The Mississippi Link, that “the importance of the event is that we know that there is increasing trends of maternal mortality here in Mississippi. So, it is important that when we think about heart disease and cardiovascular disease that we also remember those women who are dying in childbirth. A lot of the reasons are due to cardiovascular issues.”

She said that the blood pressure cuff, glucose monitor and the scales the institute donated are to help the women monitor their blood pressure, monitor their blood sugar level and also to maintain a healthy weight during pregnancy.

That is one of the main reasons the men of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity participated in this effort. “Many men battle this disease, but we have wives, mothers, daughters, aunts, etc., who are affected by this #1 killer,” said Dr. Kendrick Bankhead, co-chairman, Kappa Health Committee. “We want all of those women to know that we support them in the fight to combat heart disease.”

As previously mentioned, Magnolia Medical Foundation’s MS ACE Project was one of two organizations on the receiving end of the much-needed medical monitors, kits, etc. collected and/or donated during the sorority’s Pink Goes Red Day for Heart Health efforts.

“Our Mississippi ACE project works with expecting moms and postpartum moms,” said Erica Thompson, MD, MPH, CDFS. “We know that preeclampsia is a big issue for many of those moms.”

According to Mayoclinic.org, “Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys. Preeclampsia usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.”

Thompson said when the pregnant moms can monitor and know their numbers (vitals, etc.), they will be better able to have the needed conversations with their doctors and ultimately have “better pregnancy outcomes.” “We will be giving these kits donated to our women who will be coming through our program so they will have them as preventative measures,” said Thompson.

Some other alarming factors made known during this collaborative are that compared to white women, black pregnant women are: 23% more likely to have a heart attack; 57% more like to have a stroke and 71% more likely to develop heart muscle weakness.

Marilyn Reed, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority member, also contributed to this article.