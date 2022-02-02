Teen dating violence is on the rise – MCADV holds eye-opening youth summit to help raise awareness

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

The month of February is not only Black History but also a month to raise serious awareness about a growing problem for teens and young adults in our nation.

On January 31, 2022, U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., proclaimed February 2022 as National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. “I call upon everyone to educate themselves and others about teen dating violence so that together we can stop it,” said President Biden in the Proclamation.

That’s exactly what the Mississippi Coalition against Domestic Violence (MCADV) aimed to do with its recent 3rd Annual Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Summit, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The theme was “Operation Fearless.” During the summit, youth, young adults, advocates and adults from around the states, and beyond, zoomed in to their computers and electronic devices as presenter after presenter provided thought-provoking information and sounded the alarm about teen dating violence.

“The information was so eye-opening that I had no idea I could sit in front of a laptop as if I was glued to a TV set,” expressed one attendee who wishes to remain anonymous.

Featured speaker Attorney Carvana Cloud, Executive Director of Community Empowerment Solutions in Texas, shared that 1 in 3 teens is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner. Community Empowerment Solutions is a legal services collaborative designed to support and empower victims and communities affected by crime.

Cloud emphasized that teen dating violence very often goes unreported out due to fear. “Sometimes the victim will minimize the violence” [because of this], she said. She told the teens that domestic violence at any age can have an extreme “traumatic impact” on a victim.

To make sure the teens understood her presentation, Cloud interspersed her presentation questions to them for feedback. She asked them did they understand what trauma means. She received such responses as: “being emotionally wounded,” “an event you go through mentally where you feel like it is very hard to go through,” and “something like PTSD.” She praised the youth for their on-target responses. “It’s all of that, including emotional triggers,” she said.

Cloud even shared that she, too, witnessed domestic violence in her home when she was a teen and that some of those traumatic experiences are stilled etched in her mind today.

In President Biden’s proclamation, the following passage offers an in-depth description of dating violence:

“Teen dating violence takes many forms, including physical or sexual assault, stalking, coercive and controlling behavior, emotional abuse, harassment and exploitation. It can occur in person, online, or through various forms of technology. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows that more than 8 percent of high school students in the United States reported experiencing physical or sexual dating violence over the course of a 1-year period, with young women and LGBTQI+ youth facing the highest rates. Young people who are survivors of teen dating violence can suffer from depression, substance abuse, risk of suicide, eating disorders, poor academic outcomes, unintended pregnancy and other struggles. Sadly, survivors of teenage dating violence are more likely to be revictimized as adults. These effects are compounded for girls and young women of color, who are less often recognized as survivors of dating and sexual violence and face additional barriers to seeking help.”

Other summit presenters included Adrian Evans and Yarit Rodriguez.

Evans is currently a Navy Medical Officer Recruiter based in Jackson with a vast background in psychology and social work-related positions. A MSU graduate and JSU master’s graduate, Evans’ presentation dealt with “Dating Violence, Consent and Respect.” He also shared that nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. “This is nearly 10 million women and men a year,” Evan’s presentation indicated.

Rodriguez, (whose pronouns are Elle/El, They/He) of Guadalajara, Mexico has been a part of the movement to end violence for almost seven years as a community advocate, organizer, and storyteller. Currently, Yarit supports youth who are passionate about educating their communities on how to prevent violence. “As a first-gen, Latinx, queer identified person; it is important for them to bring in intersectionality and representation to unserved, underserved, and inadequately served populations who have been marginalized and continue to be in the margins,” Yarit’s biography indicates.

Participants were not only well-informed but also enjoyed the welcome and rapid fire quizzes from the Teen Advisory Council as well as talented entertainment by dance group Jsuede and the High Frequency Band.

Several youth shared their summit reactions with The Mississippi Link:

“That was a really good session, and I’ve learned so much more about domestic violence and ways to help those who go through it,” said De’Kiyah Tompkins, a senior at Wingfield High School, Jackson.

Two sisters (a preteen and a teen) of Madison zoomed and with their grandmother, R. E. McGee, a retired Mississippi educator. “Before, I did not know much about this; but now I know what healthy and unhealthy relationships are,” said Aamia McGee. “It is going to help me so when I start thinking about, it is important to find out whether he is a nice person or rude person,” said Aamia, the preteen.

Her sister Azalea Oliver said the part where the boy in the video slaps his girlfriend for no reason got her attention. “The summit helped me to learn some of the danger signs to look out for when getting in a relationship,” she said.

MCADV Executive Director Wendy Mahoney said the summit’s objectives were to: “raise awareness to teen dating violence, provide tangible information for teens to utilize in recognizing dating violence, assist in the prevention of dating violence and empower teens to talk about dating violence.”

She also said youth may become a part of the Teen Advisory Council by contacting the MCADV at (601) 981-9196 or visit the website at www.mcadv.org

Mahoney said, if a teen is suffering in silence this very moment due to dating or relationship violence, with nowhere to turn, that “teen can immediately text LOVEIS to 22522 to get help and resources.

If you are in danger, call 911. The State of Mississippi Hotline is 1-888-898-3234. The National Hotline is 1-800-799 SAFE (7233)