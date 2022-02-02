HBCUs receive bomb threats first day of Black History Month

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The first day of February on which the nation recognized Black History Month 2022, there were more than twelve historically Black Colleges and Universities receiving bomb threats. Included in the twelve were four HBCUs in Mississippi: Jackson State University (Jackson) Alcorn State University (Lorman), Tougaloo College (Tougaloo) and Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena) each received bomb threats.

Thomas Hudson, president of Jackson State University issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“Early this morning, our campus was the target of an unsubstantiated bomb threat. The JSU Department of Public Safety quickly worked with the Jackson Police Department to investigate and sweep the campus. They gave an all-clear signal, and we have resumed our operations. We will continue to monitor the situation and have heightened the presence of law enforcement and enhanced our campus safety measures.

The recent threats to HBCUs across the country are a shameless attempt to dampen our sense of safety and freedom by attacking locations traditionally considered a haven for all pursuing an education in a nurturing environment. We take every threat to our campus community seriously. However, we will not be deterred in our pursuit of the promise of the American dream.

We are in contact with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, who are all aligned with our course of action. I’d like to thank the JSU Department of Public Safety for their tireless work in helping us remain safe. I would also like to thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who have committed resources to help us move forward.

Lastly, we will not succumb to any attempts to incite fear amongst our community or disrupt our mission to create global leaders who will help eradicate ideologies that impede our progress as a nation. We have been steadfast in who we are since 1877, and threats will not dissuade us from educating those seeking a transformative learning experience. Together, we will meet and overcome any adversity because we are, and will always be, JSU Strong.”

Other HBCU’s receiving the threat on February 1 included The University of the District of Columbia, Morgan State University and Coppin State University both in Baltimore, MD., Fort Valley State University in Fort Valley, Georgia, Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, LA, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida and Spelman College in Atlanta, GA.

Six more Historically Black Colleges and Universities had already received bomb threats on Monday, January 31. The threats occurred at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, D.C., Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, Albany State University in Georgia, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Delaware State University.

The threats have disrupted each campus causing some evacuations, lockdowns, and temporary dismissal of classes.

White House press secretary told reporters on Monday that President Joe Biden is aware of the HBCU threats. “I will say that these are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this.”

U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson in a statement called the bomb threats against HBCUs” incredibly disturbing and disheartening.” He said, “It is not lost on me that these threats are targeting African-American educational institutions at a time when we are observing Black History Month.” He further said, “These bomb threats against HBCU’s deserve full investigation, particularly given the dynamic terrorism threat landscape. I have engaged with the FBI and DHS about threats to HBCUs and am committed to working with HBCU leaders to get them the answers they deserve.”