VIDEO: Auto Focus: Delaware Cops Lift SUV To Free Trapped Woman

By Lee Bullen

Delaware cops lifted an SUV to free a 70-year-old woman who was trapped under the vehicle.





The rescue was filmed in Country Creek in New Castle County, Delaware, on Jan. 19.

The New Castle County Police Department said in an update on its website on Jan. 21: “The New Castle County Division of Police is releasing the footage from one of the officer’s body camera who was involved in this incident.

“Wednesday (Jan 19), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to Fieldstone Lane in the community of Country Creek for the report of a woman trapped under a vehicle.”

Body camera shows the New Castle, Delaware, police freeing a 70-year-old woman who had her arm and leg pinned underneath her car. (New Castle County Police/TMX/Zenger)

When the police arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman pinned under her 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe. Police footage showed the woman’s left arm pinned under her car. One of her legs was also trapped under the front-left tire. It took five officers to lift the car.

The New Castle Police said: “A member of the community had attempted to use a jack, but it was not high enough to lift the vehicle. When the patrol officers arrived, they were able to lift the vehicle high enough to pull her out from underneath.

“She was then transported to a local area hospital, where she was admitted for her injuries. She is listed in serious but stable condition.

“Investigators from the New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit arrived on the scene and assumed the investigation.”

The police added: “The crash investigation is still ongoing, and alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.”

Mark R. Logemann, chief of the New Castle County Emergency Medical Services Division, said: “The quick thinking and physical actions of the bystander and the officers from the Division of Police played a major role in this patient being protected from further injury and possibly death.

It took a total of five police officers to lift an SUV off a 70-year-old woman pinned underneath. (New Castle County Police/TMX/Zenger)

“The Emergency Medical Services Division values the close working relationship we share with our law-enforcement partners in our combined mission to serve the citizens of New Castle County.”

A day later, New Castle County reported a second car-crushing injury, but with tragic results.

Mill Creek Fire Company reported that responders were dispatched to the Linden Hill Square Townhouses in Pike Creek, Delaware, on Jan. 20. A resident identified as the victim’s brother said the unnamed victim was changing the oil on a minivan when he got stuck, reported Delaware Online.

By the time first responders arrived, the man had died.

Edited by Fern Siegel and Kristen Butler