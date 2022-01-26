Doty gifts AKA-Theta Sigma Omega Chapter with Endowed Scholarship at JSU

Special to The Mississippi Link,

Dr. Juanita Sims Doty became a “Golden Soror” (50 years of service) in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) January 23, 2022. It was on January 23, 1972 that she was initiated as a ‘General’ member of AKA by the Theta Sigma Omega Chapter in Hattiesburg, MS.

Doty recalls that her sister, Shirley Christian, was initiated in AKA in 1966 in Gamma Phi Chapter at Alcorn State University. Shirley came back to Canton to tell her family about this great organization.

When Juanita entered the University of Southern Mississippi in 1969, she began to look for an AKA chapter on campus. Of course, with only about 50 black students on the USM campus, there was no black Greek-Lettered organization.

Because of Juanita’s leadership and academic accomplishments at USM, in 1971, members of Theta Sigma Omega (a graduate chapter) began the process of inviting Doty to become a member of AKA as a General member in their graduate chapter. Doty became the first student at USM to become a member of AKA.

Following her initiation in 1972, Theta Sigma Omega saw the need to establish a chapter on campus. In 1975, Iota Kappa Chapter of AKA became the first black Greek-Lettered organization on the USM campus.

Since 1972, Doty has worked and served and moved through the ranks of local, regional and national servant leadership in Alpha Kappa Alpha and the community at large. She has served as the 23rd South Eastern Regional Director (states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee) and as the National Program Chairman.

When Doty began to approach her 50th year in AKA, she remembered her ‘beginning’ and the trust that Theta Sigma Omega placed in her by initiating her in 1972. During her AKAversary, on January 23, 2022, the Theta Sigma Omega Chapter hosted a celebration honoring Doty. During this ‘virtual celebration,’ Doty announced the establishment of the Theta Sigma Omega/AKA and Juanita Sims Doty Endowed Scholarship at JSU to express her gratitude to the chapter for believing in and initiating her into Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Dr. Karla McCullough, Doty’s niece and goddaughter stated, “This scholarship will support students from the Hattiesburg and PineBelt areas who will attend JSU. What better way to combine three of Dr. Doty’s most favorite things: Theta Sigma Omega/AKA, Jackson State University, an HBCU, and supporting youth in the community!”

If persons want to give Doty gifts to celebrate her 50th, she requested that they write a check or give a contribution to this scholarship at the Jackson State University Development Foundation.

The Theta Sigma Omega 50th Golden Soror Celebration committee was chaired by Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers and co-chaired by Jeruthin Rosetta Woullard of Hattiesburg. The president of the chapter is Sheila Varnado.

If someone is interested in giving, the information is below:

Checks can be made payable to: JSU Development Foundation and in the memo line reference Theta Sigma Omega/AKA – Juanita Sims Doty Scholarship. Mail checks to: P.O. Box 17144 Jackson, MS 39217.

JSU Development Foundation phone number is 601-979-2283. Pay online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/34eUag?vid=2x4p

Scroll down to the section under endowments and select Theta Sigma Omega- AKA – Juanita Sims Doty Endowed Scholarship under the scholarship listing.

Please be advised that this is a temporary site due to a website problem JSU is experiencing.