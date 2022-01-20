Strike three! Still no garbage contract for City of Jackson – 2-4-1, the council votes down mayor’s third recommendation

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

The order read:

“Order authorizing the mayor to execute the contract and related documents with Richard’s Disposal, Inc. to provide solid waste collection and hauling services for a six (6) year term commencing April 1, 2022, with four (4) one (1) year extension options.”

After numerous questions from Jackson City Council members of the vendor, the city attorney and the city’s Waste Management Department, the vote failed as follow: Lee: Yes; Grizzell: Yes; Banks: No; Foote: No; Hartley: No; Lindsey: No; and Stokes: Abstain.

“I don’t see a reason why we didn’t get awarded the contract,” Albert Richard of the New Orleans-based Richard’s Disposal, Inc. told reporters. “But if that’s the City Council’s choice then there is nothing, I can do about it.”

Councilmember Hartley told Richard that “I wish we had more time. We just got this yesterday, and the information on your company, we just got it within the last couple of hours.”

Ward 4 Council Member Brian Grizzell, who attended the meeting remotely, told his constituents in his email update late Tuesday night that: “The Council was given the names of the 3 vendors who submitted an RFP a little over a month ago. The City Attorney gave us those names.”

However, during the bidding process, the council members only knew the bidders by assigned numbers until the deadline was over, according to Grizzell.

In his email, Grizzell further stated the following:

“While the bidding process was a blind process, we were prohibited from having conversations with any of the vendors. I, Brian Grizzell, did not participate in any conversations with any vendor (including any owner, employee, relative or representative of their firm).

“I knew exactly who we were voting on today because I researched the company a while ago. We were given the contract yesterday, and, in my mind, had plenty of time to weigh it. It’s the same minority company that submitted a bid in the previous RFP process.

“I have no reservations about this company’s ability to do the job or its resources. ….

“This company was the lowest bidder and was a high scorer in the blind process. It was substantially lower than the other bids, thus a savings to Jacksonians. Yes, sanitation rates are still going to increase. They have to increase, and this was the lowest and best bid, even with that increase. Yes, two pickups a week.

“This was a legal bid. No mistake about it! We have to be honest! We have to be fair! We have to do the right thing!”

During the meeting, Ward 3 Councilmember Stokes, who abstained, questioned Richard’s lawyer, Attorney John Walker, as to whether he felt the company had the capacity to do the job for the City of Jackson. Walker assured Stokes that he had “complete confidence” in Richard’s performance.

“I’ve been in business 44 years,” Richard told the Council. “I am a full-service contractor.” He said he services more than 100,000 homes a week. He also assured the council that he would bring in managers to train the people of Jackson that he will hire.

Richard assured the council that he has done everything that was asked of him. In addition, he even purchased 15 new trucks to insure he had total capacity to do the job.

Ward 6 Councilmember Aaron Banks told The Mississippi Link that he voted against the contract because “the carts complicate the whole service. 1) We currently pick up at approximately 53K houses, but exactly 45,000 carts will be provided. What about the other 8K; and 2) The $90 fee to citizens to replace a cart if its damage or stolen, when there is already a shortage of who will have carts can cause many problems.”

Grizzell said the carts are not an issue for the residents of his ward. They welcome the idea. “The company also offers assistance for those residents who are not physically capable of getting their garbage to the curb. I don’t understand,” Grizzell said.

Richard explained during the meeting the replacement of a missing cart the first time would be at no cost to the resident.

As to what is next for them regarding the matter, the City Attorney Torri Martin told The Mississippi Link, “The City of Jackson does not have a comment regarding the solid waste contract.

However, Attorney Walker via telephone before press time said, “We are evaluating all options in determining what we will do. My client was the lowest and best bidder. We were shocked that he did not get the contract!”