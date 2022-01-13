VIDEO: Cops Find Inmate Hiding In Storm Drain After He Escaped During Transit

By Lee Bullen

An inmate accused of assaulting a deputy in Tennessee and escaping was back in custody after a four-hour search on Jan. 12, Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in an online post.





Christopher Taylor, 24, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was being transported from Benton County to Cleveland in Bradley County when he escaped at about 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 24 behind the Knights Inn on South Church Street near Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the sheriff and the Murfreesboro Police Department said.

Video posted by the sheriff’s department shows Taylor’s arrest after deputies find him in a storm drain in a wooded area near the interstate. The video shows one officer with a K9 dog at the scene and nearly a dozen deputies and police escorting Taylor, who is handcuffed after his capture.

Taylor was charged with attempted carjacking, felony theft, aggravated assault and escape.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said during a news conference on Jan. 12 that Taylor faced drug charges in Bradley County, and a deputy was returning him there.

“He came through the screen in the back of the car where it was an open window area and attacked the corrections officer,” Christopher said. The corrections officer was treated for minor injuries and released, he said.

”The corrections officer fought with Taylor on the side of the road. … An unknown truck driver pulled them away from each other,” Christopher said.

Moments after the news conference ended, deputies found Taylor.

Deputies escort Christopher Taylor in Benton County, Tennessee. Taylor escaped while being transported to another county. (Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office/Zenger)

Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Coble and Sgt. James Holloway were searching for Taylor when Coble “noticed fresh rust on a sewer cover and thought it was strange.”

“When I pulled it up, there he sat on a ledge,” Coble said. “Sergeant Holloway helped pull him out of the hole.”

Holloway said they handcuffed Taylor and placed him on the ground.

“Fortunately, it was just storm water and not sewage,” Holloway said.

Taylor is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a General Sessions Court hearing.

Fitzhugh, the Rutherford County sheriff, thanked deputies, Murfreesboro Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, K9s from the sheriff’s office, Murfreesboro and La Vergne Police, THP helicopter pilot Lt. Brad Lund, who kept officers informed, Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark and Emergency Medical Services paramedics.

“Our concern is for people and ensuring they are safe and no harm comes to any of our citizens,” Fitzhugh said. “That is why we commit so much manpower in taking someone into custody as soon as possible.”

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Kristen Butler