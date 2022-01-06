VIDEO: 2 Men Face Charges In Connection With 2 Gas Station Robberies On Same Morning

By Joseph Golder

Two men in Florida face felony robbery charges in connection with holdups at two gas stations on the morning of Jan. 4.





The Daytona Beach Police Department, with assistance from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, arrested two men from Winter Park for their alleged roles in robbing a Sunoco gas station near Daytona International Speedway, police said.

John M. Graham, 33, faces felony charges of robbery with a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, police said.

Klandi T. Brooks, 24, is charged with felony principle to robbery with a firearm.

Police said Brooks and Graham are also facing charges in another robbery earlier in the morning in DeBary. In that incident, one of the suspects is caught on surveillance camera inside the gas station.

John M. Graham is one of the suspects facing robbery charges in connection with two gas station robberies in Florida. In one of the robberies, police said, he was reported to be wrapped in a blanket and wearing a wig, glasses, face mask and yellow shoes (Daytona Beach Police/Zenger)

“A man in a wig, mask and stockings who robbed gas stations in DeBary and Daytona Beach was arrested along with his partner today after deputies identified their vehicle and Daytona Beach Police spotted it down the road from the second robbery,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office posted online with video from the second robbery.

Daytona police responded to the Sunoco soon after an employee called Volusia County emergency dispatch around 4:45 a.m., “saying that a man wrapped in a blanket and wearing a wig, glasses, facemask and yellow shoes pulled a gun on her after he had asked her for a pack of cigarettes from behind the counter,” police said.

“That man — later identified as Graham — fled after taking the cigarettes and some cash from the register, heading south towards Thames Road. K-9 units tracking the suspect managed to find the wig in a shopping plaza nearby and tire tracks that indicated the suspect may have fled in a vehicle,” police said.

Klandi T. Brooks has been charged with felony principle to robbery with a firearm in DeBary, Florida, in connection with two gas station robberies. (Daytona Beach Police/Zenger)

While that search was going on, other Daytona Beach officers discovered a rental truck parked near a store that matched a vehicle the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was looking for in the DeBary robbery. They also said they found Graham and Brooks walking through a nearby Wawa gas station and took them into custody after officers noticed that Graham’s description and clothing matched that of the suspect in the Sunoco robbery.

Soon after Graham was detained, officers found a firearm tucked in his waistband while doing a safety pat-down, police said. A similar pat-down on Brooks turned up the keys to the rental truck found in the store parking lot.

Graham and Brooks are being held without bond at Volusia County Jail pending their first appearance in court. A court date has not been set.

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Kristen Butler