Longtime community activist Dorothy “Dot” Benford remembered – Leroy Johnson: ‘She never saw herself compromised by powers that be, whether black or white’

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

From the surface, many may have viewed community activist and longtime Democrat Dorothy “Dot” Benford as the woman who would always run for some political office. However, those who knew her, whether friend or foe, agree that she had strong beliefs behind her actions.

Benford, 79, was found dead in her home Sunday, Dec. 26. According to the Coroner’s report, she is believed to have died of “natural causes.”

News of her death drew multiple condolences and reactions on and off social media, and across the state of Mississippi.

Kelcey Johnson posted Sunday evening, Dec. 26: Rest well, Ms. Dorothy “ DOT “ Benford. The lady known for calling all of 90.1 FM radio shows. A political legend in her own right, Ms. Benford ran for everything and always said she ran to make things better. Ms. Benford and I had some hot rounds on the radio, whether we were on the same side or against one another. Then she would always call me after the program and say young man, you did well, but remember to tone it down, and you will be ok. Rest well my Democratic friend.”

Rep. Earl S. Bank posted this on his Facebook page Monday, Dec. 27: “I am filled with sadness and prayer. After a quiet family Christmas celebration, I learned of the death of a friend, a supporter and woman who always spoke for what she thought was right and correct, a Lanier graduate, Ms. Dorothy “Dot” Benford.”

Holmes County District 4 Supervisor Leroy Johnson told The Mississippi Link in a recent interview: “Our paths crossed for the first time in 1985 when we had the Special Election for the Second Congressional seat in Mississippi,” said Johnson. “In the campaign that Mike Espy ran [then], Dorothy was one of the front people. I met her at that time when I was working for the Rural Organizing and Culture Center (ROCC) in Holmes County. She was one of those people who introduced me to Mike Espy and brought me on board as one of those people in Getting Out to Vote,” he recalled.

Johnson shared that in his years of working with and knowing Benford, she was “strong in her belief in helping poor people and poor black people in particular.” He shared the following attribute of whom he knew Benford to be: “One, she had a very avid belief in God with a “liberation theology” when it came to women; two, she knew what her truth was. She would go down to the floor mat for her truth; and three, she believed in herself and surrounding herself with people who believe in what she brought to the table.”

Johnson added that Benford was not afraid. “She never saw herself compromised by the powers that be, whether black or white, he said.

In 1988, she ran for the 2nd District Congressional seat held by Mike Espy, who she had helped campaign for and who in 1986 was elected as the first African American to represent Mississippi in Congress since the 1800s.

In the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, Benford made an eye-raising showing in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District’s U.S. House race against Republican Michael Guest. She received 120,782 votes to Guest’s 221,064 (BallotPedia.org).

“Dorothy wanted to make sure that positions were not just handed to folks,” said Bill Washington, who considered himself a friend although there were times they were on opposite sides. “She would run because nobody else would run. She would put up a challenge like she did in this last congressional race against Michael Guest. The odds were tough, and she knew that, but she wanted to make sure that he had an opponent. If she did not do it, he was going to have a clear path, didn’t have to campaign. He had to earn it.”

Washington emphasized that Benford also “made a good showing in the Public Service Commissioner race. Dorothy was involved; she was engaged. If she felt she could make a difference, she would do it. No grass grew under Dorothy Benford’s feet.”

Mississippi Senator Sollie Norwood had this to say about Benford:

“A dedicated community servant, that was relentless in her commitment to improve the quality of life for her fellowman. Ms. Dot, as I affectionately called her, will be sorely missed but her work will far out live her days on earth. Let’s keep her works going to make the change she fought for a reality one day. Rest in Peace, Ms. Dot.”

Norwood said her works he referenced in his comment include, but is not limited to: voter registration, Get Out The Vote drives, voter education projects, and now, the redistricting campaign.

The Lanier High School beauty queen was more than a champion voice for the community on the political front. She was also an entrepreneur and advocate for education.

“She was tremendously concerned about education and wanting the best for her children and everyone’s children,” said well-known Mississippi businessman Socrates Garrett.

“She was a friend; she and I went into many battles together. Dorothy could bring it and she could take it. She wanted to change the way the business community was being treated,” he said. Garrett shared that Benford was a businessperson. “She had several businesses. She had used car lots and things of that nature. She was a friend of the business community. She always wanted improvement where minority businesses would do better than they were doing with our government. So, she fought often with all mayors in her advocacy for the minority business community. She fought all the way up to her demise.”

At press time, funeral arrangements for Benford were not known.