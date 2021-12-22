Publisher’s Christmas Message

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Merry Christmas to each of you. We at The Mississippi Link would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere desire for God’s blessings upon you and your families.

This is also a time to remind each of us why we have and celebrate Christmas.

This country, and most of our lives, were founded upon Christian principles and beliefs that are at the very essence of this season. The fact that those of different faith are allowed to exercise their religious beliefs does not negate what many of us profess. Neither do we require others to acknowledge or share our beliefs. This is the beauty of the Freedom of Religion. Our differences in faith does not stop the Spirit of Christmas.

We are reminded of The Gospel of John, chapter 3, verse 16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The operative word is “gave.” It is the gift of Jesus Christ that is responsible for the desire we all have to “give” gifts. It is because with the gift of Jesus to mankind, came the spirit of giving, which seems to be substantially increased each time we celebrate His birth at Christmas.

Christmas is the one time in the year that just about everything shuts down; it is the one time of the year we see an outpouring of kindness unlike any other time. That kindness is the “goodwill” toward men which is recorded in Luke, chapter 2, verse 14, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.”

While many do not have the shelter, food or comforts that many others have, let us give thanks for those among us seeking to help and feed and shelter others.

Let us commit to doing what we can do to make a difference in the lives of others that are less fortunate, and by doing so, we can continue to participate in the gift that keeps on giving and keeps on living.

May God bless and keep you.