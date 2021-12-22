In Memoriam: Reflections on the Life of Walter Charles Crosby – The Midnight Cowboy

Members of the MS Central State Troopers Coalition held their quarterly meeting at the Legacy/Slaughter Library Nov. 10. It was at this meeting that the first three African Americans to graduate and complete the Highway Patrol Training Academy were recognized. Walter Charles Crosby, Richard O. Williams and Lewis Younger were the three former troopers to be honored.

The three men received ovations for their bravery and leadership. Less than one month from that date, Crosby received his heavenly wings.

Walter Charles Crosby was born on May 29, 1950 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Cleola Crosby Bacchus and the late O. C. Crosby. Walter lived life to the fullest. He departed this life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He did not lose to Cancer. He was tired and needed rest. He turned over the fight to his family and friends – Fight Cancer.

Walter received his early education at L. J. Rowan High School (Class of 1968) in Hattiesburg and started his collegiate path at the University of Southern Mississippi. In 1972, he became one of the first African-American State Troopers in Mississippi. After retiring from public service, he worked security, volunteered, supported, and later became an honorary member of the local VFW, and he was a contractor.

Walter accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the Greater Bethel M. B. Church in Hattiesburg, MS. He was a superintendent of the Sunday School and very active in the church. When he moved to Tchula in the early 70’s, due to his work schedule, he often visited many black and white churches in his district enroute to work or on break. He would sit at the back quietly in his uniform. Later in life, he was affiliated with the Mt. Olive M. B. Church in Hattiesburg.

Regardless of his location or his situation, Walter believed in God and was a person of faith. He was often the source of strength for his family and friends in tough times.

Crosby was predeceased by his grandparents, Walter and Susie Johnson, his parents Cleola Crosby Bacchus and O. C. Crosby, and a niece, Kimberly Crosby.

Walter was the beloved father of six children, Felicia Crosby-Rucker (Calvin) of Tampa, FL; Cedric Crosby (Dena) of Dallas, TX; Walter C. Crosby, Jr. (Sharon) of Memphis, TN; Sherrita Lacy (Mario) of Tchula, MS; Ferez Haley and Perez Haley of Hattiesburg, MS. Eleven grandchildren will also cherish his memories, Chankeitha Dean, Kimeika Crosby, Calvin M. Rucker, Amauri Stewart, Tyler Rucker, Zaria Crosby, Ni-keydra Hogan, Jalen Crosby, Keirra Haley, Karsyn Lacy, and Kaleigh Lacy; one great grandchild – Kyndal Head.

Holding a vault filled with more fond memories from childhood forward is his loving family that includes his five sisters who were his biggest supporters at all stages of his life, Delores Crosby, Carolyn Longino (Myles), and Margaret Stewart all of Hattiesburg, MS; Flora Crosby Smith (Perry) of Petal, MS; Earnestine Wilson of Alabama; two brothers, David Johnson of Hattiesburg, MS; Charles Ray Crosby of Jackson, MS; two aunts, Cleo Johnson and Dorothy Stubbs Moss of Hattiesburg, MS; and one uncle, Johnny Crosby of California.

While they called him “Uncle Walter,” his nieces and nephews will cherish their bond with him. Nieces and nephews include Renee Crosby Bennett, Ashlie Smith, Alexis White, Michael Crosby, Ja’Lan Smith, Kenneth Crosby, Linsey Booth, Darnell Crosby, Calvin Boykins, III, Brandon Sutton, Kenyatta Jones, and Mitch Moffet, Jr., as well as a host of cousins including cousin-sisters – Donna Irby, Elizabeth Edwards, and Diane Thomas; two God Daughters Tunjia Felts and Sonya Felts; and other family members and friends.

Walter “The Midnight Cowboy” will be remembered by his many friends specifically, John and Dorothy Duncan and the Rucker Family, Harold Brewton, Prince Woullard, Farrow Conerly, Tempie Montgomery, Cathy Hill, Julia Ward, Eddie Halloway, Denise Kenderick, Jerry Alford, Ronnie Perkins, James Anderson, the Stribling and Funchess Families, a special friend Ashley Jones, and Walter’s friends and fellow State and Local Law Enforcement Members in Tchula, Holmes County, and throughout the State of MS. Several organizations will remember his presence including the National Black Troopers Association, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition (MSCSTC), L. J. Rowan Class of 1968, and the VFW Post 5397.

Walter had a big heart, he raised and supported many children throughout his years. We are thankful for their roles in this life and how he touched their lives. His bonus children include Misty Perryman, Sharkey Ford, Jr., Tameka Carson, and Tressy Stowers. Recently, Walter returned to where his career started. He was forever grateful to reunite with some of his friends, Zula Patterson, Alma White and Family, Charles Washington, Sammie Epps, L. C. Lee, Powell Rucker, and a host of other friends.

The Midnight Cowboy in the State and Community – Walter Crosby’s original plan was to practice law but in the early 70’s his path changed. Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey, filed suit so that blacks could also be state troopers in the Magnolia State. On Father’s Day weekend in 1972, R. O. Williams, Lewis Younger and Walter Crosby entered the Mississippi Highway Patrol – State Troopers Academy. By Labor Day Weekend, they had successfully completed academy coursework and training and was commissioned for the Mississippi Highway Patrol by then Governor William “Bill” Waller. The historical significance of this achievement was a landmark event in the history of the Mississippi Highway Patrol and in the History of the State of Mississippi. Publications around the country reported on this historic milestone including JET Magazine.

Walter Crosby has received many accommodations from local, state, levels and organizations for his efforts in blazing a trail for aspiring law enforcement officers. He was the first Afro American to pass the State Highway Patrol Exam.

He worked hard to not only protect our public highways but also served on security detail for high ranking state elected officials as well as many college basketball and football teams including our Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the State.

In 2012, the Mississippi State Legislature, recognized and commemorated the 40th Anniversary of the First African Americans Sworn Troopers in the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Walter remained engaged with law enforcement officials after retirement. He would often counsel and visit with members of the State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies. Also, he was often recognized at local events, parades, etc. As a nod to the respect of his brave steps in 1972, he would often be visited by young state troopers to express their appreciation of his sacrifice and paving the way.

Walter remained active with the Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition until his death. He was a part of the planning group to celebrate the 50th anniversary in 2022 of the First Black State Troopers in Mississippi.

Services were held Saturday, December 21, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 11 a.m. in Hattiesburg, MS. Rev. Fisher Walker, officiated.

Professional arrangements and services were entrusted to Century Funeral Home, located at 622 New Orleans St. in Hattiesburg.