Elayne Anthony of JSU appointed incoming president of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Elayne H. Anthony, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies at Jackson State University (JSU), has been chosen as the incoming president of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. (MAB)

Anthony is the first journalism educator, the first female, and the first black in the state to hold the position. She previously held the position of secretary/treasurer and currently serves as vice president. Her term as president will begin in 2023.

She told The Mississippi Link, “I am very humbled and very excited to represent broadcasting for the state of Mississippi.” She stated that she looks forward to traveling to Washington in the future to work with the delegation.

Anthony has been a professor at JSU for several years. She has served as director of Graduate Studies for the Department of Mass Communications and was later appointed head of the department.

Under her leadership, the department received national accreditation from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Upon hearing about Anthony’s appointment, Ronnie Agnew, who has served as executive director of Mississippi Public Broadcasting for ten years stated, “MAB has made an outstanding choice.”

Agnew who recently accepted a position to begin Jan. 10, 2023 at Ohio State University, WOSU Public Media, said “I am elated that Elayne has been chosen as president. She is committed to insuring that journalism thrives at the professional and college levels and brings a wealth of experience to the chair’s position.”

Anthony is well respected by current and former students and associates.

“I was thrilled to learn of Dr. Hayes-Anthony’s appointment as chair of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters (MAB).,” said Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D. “As one of her graduate students of the JSU Mass Communication Master’s program and her former administrative assistant in the department, I am so proud and happy for her. This is a well-deserved/earned appointment that speaks volumes as a testament to her historic, outstanding and trailblazing work in broadcasting and in journalism overall. She is the reason why I love the field of mass communication today. You go, Doc!”

Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, KB Turner, Ph.D. at JSU told The Mississippi Link he learned about Anthony’s news at a function honoring Journalism and Media Studies students which was held in Jackson December 2 at the Mississippi e-center. He said, “It is a well-deserved honor for Dr. Anthony. I am glad of her long time affiliation with Jackson State University. She has worked tirelessly to ensure student success. Many of her former students have been placed in newsworthy organizations in this country from coast to coast and they have her to thank. I have met many of her former students and they all have something in common; they all hold her in high regard, and so do I.”

Anthony earned both her bachelor of science and master’s degrees at JSU. She obtained her Ph.D. in organizational communication broadcast law at the University of Southern Illinois, Carbondale.

“Finally, it is critically important to acknowledge that the MAB should feel honored to have a person of Dr. Anthony’s accomplishments at the helm. She brings impeccable credentials to the presidency. I’m elated that she will also represent Jackson State University,” said Turner.