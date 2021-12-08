Mississippi confirms its 1st case of COVID Omicron variant

The Associated Press,

Mississippi health officials said Monday that the state’s first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

The state Health Department said the case was in a fully vaccinated person who recently traveled to New York. The person was not hospitalized.

“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi,” state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a news release.

He said the Delta variant of COVID-19 is still “very active.’’ Mississippi joins more than a dozen other states that have reported cases of Omicron variant.

“Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow the transmission rate and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” Dobbs said.

“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death.’’