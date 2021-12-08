Dream Win: Man Who Won $3.4M Lottery Says Numbers Came To Him In His Sleep

By Lee Bullen

Dreams really can come true. Just ask the Australian man who revealed on Dec. 6 that he won $3.4 million after marking his Set for Life ticket with numbers that appeared to him in a vivid dream where he’d won the lottery.





The man, whose name was not disclosed, lives in Edwardstown, a suburb of Adelaide in the country’s south.

“The winner held the only division one winning entry in Set for Life draw 2313, drawn Sunday, Dec. 5,” The Lott — Australia’s lottery enterprise — said. “He takes home the division one prize of $4.8 million [$3.4 million] paid in instalments of $20,000 [$14,352] a month for 20 years.”

“I buy Set for Life tickets every week. It’s my favorite lottery game,” the winner said, as reported by The Lott’s press release. “I was ducking in to get some groceries this morning when I thought I’d check my ticket. When I scanned the ticket, the prize amount wouldn’t come up, so I thought I must have won something good. I went straight to the head office then to find out exactly what it was.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told me I’d won division one!

“It’s so surreal.”

A lotto winner in Australia said he now believes in premonitions after using numbers that came to him in a dream. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The man said it is “an incredible win” and will be life-changing for him.

“I still work and so does my wife, but now we’ll be able cut back or even retire. It means we don’t have to work anymore if we don’t want to,” he said. “We will help out our kids as well, and the rest we will use to really enjoy life.

“We won’t be worried about looking out for the sales or deals. We’ll be able to do and buy exactly what we want, when we want, which is just great.”

He said he now believes in premonitions following his multimillion-dollar win.

“Now, this is going to be hard to believe, but years ago, I dreamed the numbers I mark my tickets with, and I’ve been using them ever since.

“It was such a vivid dream, and in it, I used the numbers to play the lottery and then I won division one. It felt like a premonition. I’m not kidding! This isn’t made up. It really happened.

“It feels as though it was meant to be. It’s incredible.”

This marks the 89th Set for Life division one winner nationally since the game began and the 10th Set for Life division one winner so far this financial year, The Lott said.

And now, the question everyone is waiting to hear the answer to: What were his lucky numbers?

Here they are: 11, 1, 41, 43, 40, 44 and 42, while the supplementary numbers were 31 and 4.

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Kristen Butler