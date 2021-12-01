Heroic attorney saves life: Audacity amidst adversity – Attorney Yemi L. Kings’ hour of glory

By Dr. Jerry Komia Domatob,

Contributing Writer,

When Jackson Mississippi Attorney Yemi L. Kings valiantly saved the life of a man tragically shot on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in Jackson, little did the lawyer realize that he was walking straight into fame’s arena.

Fate and circumstance placed Kings in a dire situation where he determined a man’s destiny over survival and death. Kings’ heroic deed spared that person’s life. But what is the story?

On Thanksgiving Day 2021, around 4:30 p.m. or there abouts, when there was still a glimmer of daylight outside, Kings’ friends and family were eating dinner. During the celebration, they heard about 15 gun shots from what sounded like an assault rifle close to where they gathered. They heard someone yelling, “I have been shot.”

Kings went outside and saw a man laying on the ground in a pool of gushing blood. He was crying, screaming and saying, “Please help me. Don’t let me die.”

After calling 911, Kings asked him where he was shot. The victim replied, “I can’t feel my arm. Help me. I have been shot. I am fading out. I am dying.”

Kings grabbed sweaters and shirts from a car, wrapped them in layers and pressed them on the bullet wound until the bleeding stopped.

“I kept pressure on his wound and continued talking to him, telling him that he was going to live.” Kings said.

Firefighters came and took over. They told every one to step aside as they did their job.

This took place on Thanksgiving Day on Over Street, off Martin Luther King Drive, in Jackson Mississippi.

What motivated Attorney Yemi L. Kings to be so daring in the midst of what seemed like a doomed mess?

The good samaritan who courageously saved the person’s life was Deputy Hinds County Attorney Yemi L. Kings.

When asked what motivated him to be so daring in such a dangerous escapade, he said, “One thing that came to mind was that I had to try to help save this man’s life. As a prosecutor, I am always helping people on the other side of tragic situations. I never thought I would ever come that close to a shooting or a shooting victim.”

When asked how he felt, he said, “I am very thankful that he survived. Just knowing that this young man is still alive, and can still go on with his life and be with his family touches and inspires me.”

He continued, “That gives me comfort and lets me know that I made the right decision. I would not want to spend the rest of my life knowing that I allowed him to die by not trying to help.”

There were lessons learned from this incident.

“You just never know why God places you at certain places. I say that because all Thanksgiving Day, I had no intention of going to that street. I thank God for putting me there for that reason.”

What is the lesson for the community?

Kings asserts that we have to find a better way to resolve our conflicts.

“I would much rather see these young people be able to talk it out or go into a boxing gym to settle their differences rather than make a decision to end someone’s life with guns.”

Kings has strong ties to the area.

“I was born and raised here is Jackson, Mississippi. This law office here was my grandfather’s and grandmother’s convenience store.”

Kings is the son of Yemi L. Kings and Terri Lyn Smith.

“My great grandfather was Rev. RLT Smith who was a civil rights leader. He collaborated with Dr. King, Mrs. King, and several other leaders who were movers, shakers and leaders.

His cousin, the late former District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith, was also a mentor who taught him to do what you can for the community.

Kings graduated from Lanier High School where he played saxophone in the band. He later graduated from Tougaloo College and Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas.

Kings’ motivation is his family. He comes from a large family that includes four brothers, two sisters and one son. He wants to continue being there for his loved ones.

“I want my children and grandchildren to benefit from the work that I have done. My philosophy of life is to work hard, be fair, treat others right and the Most High will have favor upon you.”

His future plans include practicing law and becoming a judge one day.